Meth for lunch: ‘I bet it tasted like crap’

Jessica Elizabeth Leach appeared in Proserpine Magistrates Court for driving with methamphetamines in her saliva. Peter Carruthers

A methamphetamine eater has been told by a magistrate to not let drugs ruin her life.

Jessica Elizabeth Leach, 28, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to driving with methamphetamines in her saliva and two counts of failing to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Leach was found driving by police with meth in her saliva while driving on Shute Harbour Rd, Airlie Beach on May 8 at 1.51am.

The court heard Leach had taken the drug by eating it at lunch time the previous day.

Solicitor Peta Vernon told the court Leach, who had previous criminal history on her record, had no excuse for her actions.

"The wheels essentially had fallen off - she wasn't dealing with her life and was putting her head in the sand," she said.

Magistrate James Morton said taking drugs was not the answer for life's problems.

"Miss Leach, you took meth by eating it. I bet it tasted like crap," he said.

"Taking meth isn't going to fix your problems - don't let drugs ruin your life, you're too young for that."

Leach was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for 2 months for drug driving and fined $300 with no convictions recorded for failing to appear.