Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police found a small amount of methamphetamine in a Gladstone woman’s car. FILE PHOTO.
Police found a small amount of methamphetamine in a Gladstone woman’s car. FILE PHOTO.
Crime

Meth found in Gladstone woman’s car

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
14th Dec 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE woman was found with methamphetamine in her car during a search on November 17.

Simone Therese Aldridge was intercepted at Gladstone, at 2.20am, where police located 0.25g of the drug.

The 48-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 8 to possessing dangerous drugs.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito asked the court to consider the small amount of drugs found.

Aldridge was fined $600 and spared a conviction.

 

Read more drug possession cases:

Bid to hide bong from cops fails

Mum stole stranger's wallet to use money to buy ice

Meth, MDMA, $9K cash and tick sheet found on CQ man

gladstonecourt gladstone drug possession gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Praise for government ringing in changes to NAIF

        Premium Content Praise for government ringing in changes to NAIF

        News Acting on feedback, the government is rolling out changes to the NAIF to kick start the flow of funds and develop Northern Australia.

        FINAL DAY: Local news, rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content FINAL DAY: Local news, rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Whitsunday swimmers bag medals at state champs

        Premium Content Whitsunday swimmers bag medals at state champs

        Swimming The contest still has five days to go, but our competitors are already making a...

        Man charged after allegedly throwing hospital gear

        Premium Content Man charged after allegedly throwing hospital gear

        Crime Police were called to Proserpine Hospital and restrained the man after he allegedly...