Meth mum assaults security guards after stealing groceries

A mum who assaulted three security guards in a carpark after she was caught stealing more than $400 of groceries said her meth problem was to blame.

Kirsty Anne Dunstan, 29 pleaded guilty to six charges in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Thursday, including stealing and common assault.

Police prosecutor Stu Lydford told the court Dunstan went to Kawana Shoppingworld on October 12 at 10am.

The court heard Dunstan went to Big W and stole a number of items including clothing and fishing equipment.

At 10.36am that same day, Dunstan went to Woolworths and selected groceries to the value of $449.

"She goes to the self serve checkout and pays for goods for $41 and doesn't pay for the rest," Sergeant Lydford said.

"She then returns to the store to get a full refund for the $41 she spent and staff are able to establish that she stole a large amount of goods only minutes before."

The court heard security were called and the goods were seized, where they also found the Big W items.

Dunstan was then escorted back to the security office to wait for police.

"She then punched a victim and the other victim intervened to assist in restraining Dunstan in her assault," Sgt Lydford said.

"She then threw another punch at the first victim while being restrained by the other two.

"Then outside in the carpark, the victim began to intervene when her colleague is punched.

"The victim attempts to restrain the defendant and the defendant knees the victim in the stomach and punches are then thrown at the victim's face, causing her glasses to fall off."

The court heard the security guards managed to get Dunstan under control by the time police arrived.

A search at the watch house found a small amount of marijuana.

The court heard Dunstan was a methamphetamine user and a period of parole would be suitable so she could be supervised.

Dunstan, who is a mother to a 9-year-old son, had a three page criminal history, most of which were drug and dishonesty offending.

The court heard she had recently began using meth again which led to her committing crimes.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist sentenced her to six months jail with an immediate parole release date.

He also gave her 18 months probation.

Convictions were recorded.