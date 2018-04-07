Menu
Methamphetamine smoking to relieve man's boredom

Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book
Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book serggn
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

A MAN off work for 12 months was so bored, he turned to smoking ice.

Shane Bradley Austin, 28, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday to possessing a glass pipe.

Police searched his Gracemere residence in January.

The former courier driver told police he used the two pipes found.

Defene lawyer Rowan King said Austin had a workplace accident 12 months agoand turned to drugs to relieve boredom.

Austin was fined $500 and a conviction was recorded.

Topics:  methamphetamines rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

