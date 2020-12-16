Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Methed-up mum nabbed with $70K worth of jewellery

by Bianca Hrovat
16th Dec 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A single mother has been sentenced to a lengthy period of probation for stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewellery from a home in Brisbane's north.

Anita Sarita Chopra, 30, broke down in tears as she pleaded guilty to 14 charges, including attempted fraud, driving under the influence, stealing and possession of dangerous drugs at the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court this week.

Anita Sarita Chopra pleaded guilty to 14 charges at the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court this week.
Anita Sarita Chopra pleaded guilty to 14 charges at the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court this week.

 

 

The police prosecutor told the court Chopra had stolen a PlayStation, earrings, rings and necklaces from the home, most notably securing a very expensive white gold necklace featuring an emerald and diamond heart-shaped pendant.

The total value of the goods is estimated to be between $40,000 and $70,000.

The theft occurred between December 26, 2019 and January 3, 2020 and was initially charged as two counts of burglary and commit indictable offence.

This was downgraded in court to a charge of stealing and a charge of receiving tainted property, indicating Chopra had permission to enter the property.

The court heard Chopra had no idea the items she stole were worth so much money and the items were recovered shortly thereafter.

 

Anita Sarita Chopra was placed on a lengthy period of probation for stealing jewellery worth an estimated $40,000 to $70,000.
Anita Sarita Chopra was placed on a lengthy period of probation for stealing jewellery worth an estimated $40,000 to $70,000.

 

The lawyer for the defence told the court Chopra's criminal behaviour was born out of a crippling methamphetamine addiction which caused her to act out of character.

Chopra had attended several rehabilitation programs over the last few months and has since managed to get on the straight and narrow, as evidenced by her compliance with a bail condition to report daily to her local police station.

She was sentenced to two years of probation and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Originally published as Methed-up mum nabbed with $70K worth of jewellery

More Stories

court crime drugs editors picks jewellery theft thief

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drunk driver leaves ‘trail of destruction’ in Airlie Beach

        Premium Content Drunk driver leaves ‘trail of destruction’ in Airlie Beach

        Crime The tradie was found unconscious at the wheel after he smashed into other cars then crashed his own.

        Tourism Whitsundays to attract competitive business events

        Premium Content Tourism Whitsundays to attract competitive business events

        Business Tourism Whitsundays is looking to attract more business events to the region to...

        FULL LIST: Proserpine Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Proserpine Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Proserpine Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

        Bowen man suffers ‘partial amputation’ in ute rollover

        Premium Content Bowen man suffers ‘partial amputation’ in ute rollover

        News Police say he partially severed his foot in the serious crash outside Bowen.