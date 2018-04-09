Menu
Login
Sport

Cyclist dies in Paris-Roubaix tragedy

Cyclists in the Paris-Roubaix
Cyclists in the Paris-Roubaix

Belgian rider Michael Goolaerts has died after suffering heart failure during yesterday's Paris-Roubaix one-day classic, his team announced.

"It is with unimaginable sadness that we have to communicate the passing of our rider and friend Michael Goolaerts," the Veranda's Willems team said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The 23-year-old he died late last night in a hospital in the northern French city of Lille.

"He died of cardiac arrest, all medical assistance was to no avail."

Shortly after the 257km race ended, Paris-Roubaix director Christian Prudhomme

Video from the scene showed Goolaerts being given CPR after crashing during the 257km race. He was airlifted to hospital.

The incident happened at a part of the course known as "Hell of the North".

World champion Peter Sagan won the race.

It was a second prestigious 'Monument' one-day classic success for Sagan, who won the Tour of Flanders in 2016 and has three consecutive world titles.

"I feel amazing, I'm so tired, but I was involved in no crashes, had no flat tyres and I just kept going," said the 28-year-old Slovak, who at one point was caught on camera using an Allen key to make some onboard repairs as he cycled along at more than 40km/h.

"I didn't feel that strong actually, I just felt the others wouldn't work together and that it was the right moment," he said of his break.

"It's very good for my career, when I was younger I dreamed of winning this race."

Topics:  cycling dead michael goolaert paris-roubaix rider

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Barford makes magic 50-run milestone at parkrun

Barford makes magic 50-run milestone at parkrun

AIRLIE Beach founding member and volunteer stalwart, Bob Barford, took the the stage at the pre-race briefing on Saturday to collect his 50-run milestone shirt.

Construction begins on Whitsunday Sportspark

Bottom clubhouse, all cleaned out and ready for house removal truck in next week to move it up to the top oval.

As well as extra fields, WPS will also hold a league-style clubhouse

School holiday football clinic kicks off

Soccer kids of the Airlie Sports Academy Easter coaching workshops take time out for a photo at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Friday.

School holiday football clinic kicks off.

National Parks provide island updates

Public moorings in the Whitsundays remain closed in the wake of TC Iris.

National Parks provide island updates.

Local Partners