The stat Titans milestone man is out to break

Gordon in action against the Warriors earlier this month at Mt Smart Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

THE Michael Gordon fan club will be out in full force on Friday night when several busloads of people will journey up from northern NSW to celebrate the popular veteran's 250th NRL game.

A 450-strong party will travel from the Cabarita Beach Hotel and Gordon's junior club Tweed Coast Raiders to be at Cbus Super Stadium for Gold Coast's 6pm kick-off against Penrith.

The Titans are still chasing their first win of the year and their fullback's milestone match shapes as the perfect time to get on the board.

"It's something to be proud of on a personal note but this weekend is not about me, it's about us as a team and a club," Gordon said of the occasion.

"We need to start putting the wins on the board.

Michael Gordon with Tweed Coast Raiders juniors at Cbus Super Stadium. Picture: Gold Coast Titans

"We're seeing so many good things during the game. We're getting really frustrated because we're doing so many things right but then we're just off in a couple of little areas.

"At this level, that's all it takes."

Given he is in the twilight of his career, there's every chance this will be the 35-year-old's last chance to celebrate a milestone with a victory.

Gordon's 50th, 100th, 150th and 200th games all resulted in losses.

He will be out to rectify that record against the club he debuted with back in 2006.

Gordon scores a try for Penrith in his 2006 rookie season.

"I had eight years there and I had a great time at Penrith and many great memories down there," Gordon said.

"Obviously most of the people have moved on since I was there. It's a great place and sort of fitting that I get to notch up this milestone against them."

A renowned goal-kicking sharpshooter - he has an excellent career success rate of 80.91 per cent - Gordon has also enjoyed stints with the Sharks, Eels and Roosters and was called up for a sole State of Origin appearance for NSW in 2010.

Titans coach Garth Brennan lauded his career and hopes his fan club support for the occasion can become a regular theme in future years.

"To come back and finish his career here, play his 250th and have nearly 500 people come to support him, that's my vision for the Gold Coast Titans going forward," Brennan said.

"Jai Arrow and all those sort of guys, when they finish at the back end of their careers they have 500 people, locals here and family and friends, come to cheer them on.

"But it's fantastic for Flash, he has had a fantastic career - 250 first grade games is enormous."