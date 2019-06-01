Michelin star chefs in training at a Prossie kinder

MUD pies are now on the menu at a local kindie, and word on the street is, they're extremely tasty, but should not be eaten.

Children at C&K Proserpine Community Kindergarten have got a brand new 'mud kitchen' with running water.

Volunteers from the Proserpine Community Centre men's activity group have donated their time and efforts to build the outdoor mud kitchen, and director Kelly Todd said it was a welcome addition.

"It's great, the kids are excited, and the men have set it up so we can put a hose on to it, so kids will have water," Ms Todd said.

She said the kitchen bench was built with leftover grant money, and she approached the men's activity group after being unable to find one within budget. The men were able to build the kitchen for about $300.

"For us to buy one like that, was going to be nearly $1000," she said.

The kitchen is part of the outdoor play area, where the children can engage in sensory play.