The surprising thing Queen told Michelle

Michelle Obama has spoken about her relationship with the Queen. Picture: Getty Images/AFP

Speaking at an event in London to promote her autobiography, Michelle Obama has revealed the Queen told her royal protocol was "rubbish" while attempting to put her at ease.

It comes as reports confirmed that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attended the event and met "privately" with Mrs Obama afterwards.

The Queen's comment was said to have been made when US President Barack Obama and his wife arrived at Windsor Castle by helicopter in 2016.

Michelle and Barack Obama with the Queen in 2016. Picture: Getty Images

Waiting at the royal estate to drive them to lunch was Her Majesty and Prince Philip.

The Mirror reported that the former First Lady, speaking at an event in London, recounted how the Queen quickly made her feel relaxed.

Michelle Obama had a private meeting with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Picture: Getty Images

Meghan and Michelle Obama reportedly discussed their shared interests surrounding education for girls. Picture: Matrix Pictures

She said: "I had all this protocol buzzing in my head and I was like 'don't trip down the stairs and don't touch anybody, whatever you do'.

"And so the Queen says 'just get in, sit wherever' and she's telling you one thing and you're remembering protocol and she says, 'Oh it's all rubbish, just get in'."

Michelle Obama said it was on this trip to Windsor in 2016 that the Queen through protocol out the window. Picture: Getty Images

The Guardian reported at the time how Prince Philip gestured towards a waiting Range Rover before getting into the driving seat with the president beside him while the Queen and Michelle sat in the back.

Previously Mr Obama described the Queen as "one of [his] favourite people".

The young royals also have a close friendship with the Obamas. Picture: Getty Images

At the packed event, Mrs Obama also spent some time with the newest American member of the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex was among the more than 2000 people who turned out to watch Mrs Obama discuss her new autobiography, Becoming, with Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

LMichelle Obama appeared on stage in London with Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Picture: Getty Images

After the event Meghan and Mrs Obama met to talk about a range of shared issues, including boosting girls' education, pregnancy and raising children, the Evening Standard reported.

Kensington Palace confirmed Meghan had attended in a "private" capacity.

Barack Obama has called the Queen one of his “favourite” people. Picture: Getty Images

