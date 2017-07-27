Micks music video message

A MESSAGE of love, hope and healing written to an upbeat soundtrack by country music singer-songwriter Michaela Cook has already captivated more than 200,000 people on social media with its stunning imagery of the Whitsundays including glittering seas and world-class beaches.

The new single, 'Everything Will Be Alright', was filmed in the Whitsundays three months after Cyclone Debbie, and Brisbane-based Michaela, or Micks as she is affectionately known, said yesterday she was on a high as the response so far had been "overwhelming".

In fact Micks said she was passionate about inspiring people in the region not to give up while rebuilding their lives after the cyclone, and she was keen to plan a tour and perform in the area.

The music video features Micks on Whitehaven Beach, climbing the rocks at Cedar Creek Falls, and enjoying a bonfire at Hydeaway Bay.

Micks, whose style and vocals have often been compared to Taylor Swift, said she wanted to show support, boost morale and tell people that "no matter what they are facing right now, everything will be alright".

Micks said music was a healer as "it gives you hope and something to believe in".

She said she knew that while many of the superficial scars inflicted after Cyclone Debbie had healed` and many businesses were open again, she was concerned about the psychological effects on people who had endured the natural disaster and she wanted to dedicate a song to the region.

"Above all, I was deeply moved by the people I met in the Whitsundays during the filming of my new video clip. It was heart-warming to see their pride in their home town and I could feel the strong sense of community," she said.

Micks said success to her meant looking at the positive influence she could have on someone's life.

"If I can help just one person, or if just one more traveller books a flight and returns to the region, I will consider myself a success," she said.

Micks, an independent songwriter who filmed her new song in conjunction with Tourism and Events Queensland, has recently completed a Bachelor of Communications, has a following of more than 100,000 on social media and is committed to pushing the boundaries for young people enthusiastic about the country music genre.





