23°
News

Micks music video message

Louise Shannon | 27th Jul 2017 9:30 AM
KEEP WATCH: DEHP warned boaties to look out.
KEEP WATCH: DEHP warned boaties to look out. Tommy Medveczky

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A MESSAGE of love, hope and healing written to an upbeat soundtrack by country music singer-songwriter Michaela Cook has already captivated more than 200,000 people on social media with its stunning imagery of the Whitsundays including glittering seas and world-class beaches.

The new single, 'Everything Will Be Alright', was filmed in the Whitsundays three months after Cyclone Debbie, and Brisbane-based Michaela, or Micks as she is affectionately known, said yesterday she was on a high as the response so far had been "overwhelming".

In fact Micks said she was passionate about inspiring people in the region not to give up while rebuilding their lives after the cyclone, and she was keen to plan a tour and perform in the area.

The music video features Micks on Whitehaven Beach, climbing the rocks at Cedar Creek Falls, and enjoying a bonfire at Hydeaway Bay.

Micks, whose style and vocals have often been compared to Taylor Swift, said she wanted to show support, boost morale and tell people that "no matter what they are facing right now, everything will be alright".

Micks said music was a healer as "it gives you hope and something to believe in".

She said she knew that while many of the superficial scars inflicted after Cyclone Debbie had healed` and many businesses were open again, she was concerned about the psychological effects on people who had endured the natural disaster and she wanted to dedicate a song to the region.

"Above all, I was deeply moved by the people I met in the Whitsundays during the filming of my new video clip. It was heart-warming to see their pride in their home town and I could feel the strong sense of community," she said.

Micks said success to her meant looking at the positive influence she could have on someone's life.

"If I can help just one person, or if just one more traveller books a flight and returns to the region, I will consider myself a success," she said.

Micks, an independent songwriter who filmed her new song in conjunction with Tourism and Events Queensland, has recently completed a Bachelor of Communications, has a following of more than 100,000 on social media and is committed to pushing the boundaries for young people enthusiastic about the country music genre.

  •  
  •  
  • You can read amazing stories of hope and inspiration in our special publication, Defying Debbie.

 

Defying Debbie book
Defying Debbie book contributed

Featuring heroes who helped overcome adversity in March and April, this gloss 132-page book　 costs just $7.50 and all of the proceeds of the sale will help our regions rebuild.

The money will be donated to the charity　Givit.org.au, which is delivering goods and services to those in need in both states.

Produced by the Whitsunday Times　and News Regional Media, with the support of Suncorp, the book follows　Debbie's trail from Bowen to Lismore and features the stories of the State Emergency Service, first responders, the armed forces, volunteers, and especially everyday people who stepped up in a time of need.

The devastating winds and consequent floods left 10 dead and one missing and cost more than $1 billion dollars.

Debbie　crossed the coastline of Queensland on March 28 but even after its initial rampage which battered Bowen, Mackay and the Whitsundays, the ex-tropical cyclone continued to cause havoc as it dumped massive amounts of rain through South-East Queensland and into Northern News South Wales.

Despite all it could throw at us we stepped up and there have been some astounding tales of heroism.

Make sure you pick up your copy from a Whitsunday newsagents or by calling 1300 361 604 to order direct over the phone (between 8am-5pm Monday to Friday). Please note a $4 postage fee applies for phone orders.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  whitehaven beach whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Taking on a clipper

Taking on a clipper

AIRLIE Beach local Nigel Pemberton is preparing - as much as possible - for a "bucket list" kind of feat in one of the world's most epic ocean adventures.

No injuries by 'grace of God'

The Proserpine Court House

Jared O'Grady was described as a danger to himself and other drivers

Festival of sailing to embrace community

RETURN: Event founder Don Algie's original Storm at the 2016 Airlie Beach Race Week.

This year's Airlie Beach Race Week Festival is being saluted.

Divas do Daydream

RATINGS: A shot from filming in the Whitsundays.

MORE than 300 million television viewers in China have been reached.

Local Partners

Heavy workouts for Airlie Fitness

THE Airlie Fitness centre at Jubilee Pocket has received a strenuous workout.

Bruce Hwy info centre closure sends shockwaves through Prossie community

Volunteer Maurina Olthof and Tourism Whitsundays Jasmine Kratz at the tourist information centre in Proserpine last year.

Bruce Hwy info centre closure sends shockwaves through Proserpine.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

The Block's family home rescue mission

RENO show's new concept – relocating and restoring crumbling heritage homes – proves its biggest challenge to date.

Angelina Jolie 4.0: Is anyone buying this?

Angelina Jolie, master media manipulator, is back.

Love The Bachelor and a feminist? Sorry, you can't be both

These 22 women trying to win Matty's heart... but at what cost? (Pic: Channel 10)

Tans will be sprayed. Roses will be distributed. Tears will be shed.

George RR Martin: Sixth book won't be out this year

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

“I am still working on it, I am still months away..."

Mum spotted on Google Earth 18 months after death

A woman has spotted her mother on Google Earth - she died in 2015

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie War for the Planet of the Apes.

AN ACTION franchise comes to its epic conclusion.

The Bachelor: Will farting be the key to Matty J's heart?

I don’t know what emotion this is.

MATTY J’s return as The Bachelor was sullied on the first night.

It&#39;s got everything that you want!

5 Manooka Drive, Cannonvale 4802

House 4 2 $430,000

Located in one of Cannonvale's most sought after locations, Manooka Drive is popular with buyers due to its short distance to Cannonvale Beach, Schools, shops...

Under Contract - Outstanding Views and an Affordable Entry Level

8/14 Hermitage Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Apartment 1 1 1 Under Contract

This private, fully furnished, one bedroom apartment situated at the rear, with sparkling water and mountain views enjoyed from an undercover balcony is priced to...

ABSOLUTE BARGAIN, MUST SELL SO MAKE US AN OFFER!!!!

13 Warruga Street, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Wow this is great value, where else can you buy a block ... $89,000

Wow this is great value, where else can you buy a block of land with sea views for less than $100,000? Make no mistake, our owner is serious and wants this block...

THE ULTIMATE BOAT STORAGE

42 Manooka Drive, Cannonvale 4802

House 4 2 4 $450,000

Immaculately presented house with the ultimate boat/caravan storage. Keep your pride and joy at home only meters from your balcony. Picture perfect low...

4.4 HECTARES CLOSE TO AIRLIE BEACH AND FUNNEL BAY

Lot 2 Shute Harbour Road, Flametree 4802

Residential Land This supersized block of land is located just a few minutes drive ... $469,000

This supersized block of land is located just a few minutes drive from Airlie Beach and is very close to exclusive Funnel Bay with its Million Dollar price tags. ...

Galbraith Park Estate - Now Selling

Stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now ready ... $225,000 ...

The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now ready for sale and this limited land release of only 10 allotments is expected to sell fast. The land...

2000SQM BLOCK OF INDUSTRIAL LAND

40 Carlo Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Commercial * 2000sqm block of industrial land (40m x 50m) * Situated in ... $325,000

* 2000sqm block of industrial land (40m x 50m) * Situated in Cannonvale's industrial hub at Carlo Drive * Limited blocks are still available * $325,000 Call Mark...

Sold by Ray White

3/4 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 Sold by Ray...

A further price reduction gives you an even better opportunity to secure a good sized, two bedroom quality unit only 100m from the hub of Airlie Beach. The popular...

BEST VALUE PROPERTY IN HIDEAWAY BAY!!!

5 Rattray Avenue, Hideaway Bay 4800

Residential Land THIS PRICE IS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE!!! Looking for a special ... $129,000

THIS PRICE IS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE!!! Looking for a special piece of paradise? This super large 1005m2 seaview block certainly offers that. It is only a short...

Contemporary Family Residence On Two Stunning Acres

875 Gregory Cannon Valley Road, Strathdickie 4800

House 4 3 5 $750,000

Designed with family living in mind, this exquisite home is a perfect demonstration of what can be achieved when you combine quality workmanship with a...

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

Open for inspection homes 27 July - 2 August

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Beers, spirits and 131 years of history up for grabs

The 131-year-old General Gordon Hotel is on the market with all of its quirks included.

Pub with good beer and "lovely food” for sale 20 minutes from town

Tenant: Let me rent, I'll fix your property and pay for it

Noosaville tenant Tony Conyers thought his tenancy was guaranteed until 2035, so he spent his own money on the property. Now he's been told he may not be able to stay for even one more year.

Renter spent $30k on maintaining, improving property over 17 years

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!