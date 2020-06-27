Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Microsoft says it will shut nearly all of its stores around the world.
Microsoft says it will shut nearly all of its stores around the world.
Technology

Microsoft to permanently close most stores

27th Jun 2020 9:51 AM

Microsoft says it is permanently closing nearly all of its physical stores around the world.

Like other retailers, the software and computing giant had to temporarily close all of its stores in late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to its website, Microsoft has 72 stores in the US and several others abroad where they sell laptops and other hardware.

Friday's announcement reflects what the company calls a "strategic change" for its retail business as sales increasingly shift online.

Microsoft said it would "reimagine" the physical spaces at its four high-profile Microsoft Experience Centers in New York City, London, Sydney and at the US company's headquarters in Redmond, Washington.

Microsoft said the closures would result in a pre-tax charge of about $US450 million ($A657 million), or 5 US cents per share, taken in the current quarter ending June 30.

The company didn't say if the move would result in lay-offs.

Originally published as Microsoft to permanently close most stores

business microsoft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council votes to keep stinger nets

        premium_icon Council votes to keep stinger nets

        News One councillor hoped the decision would not lure swimmers into a false sense of security.

        Free lung health checks for mine, quarry workers

        premium_icon Free lung health checks for mine, quarry workers

        Politics ‘Mandatory screening is critical for early detection.’

        Behind the pages of the Bowen Independent

        premium_icon Behind the pages of the Bowen Independent

        News LONG READ: Ink has run through the veins and stained the fingers of the Darwen...

        TALENT FOR TEDDIES: Knitting for those in need

        premium_icon TALENT FOR TEDDIES: Knitting for those in need

        Community A Proserpine woman has made the most of coronavirus restrictions by putting her...