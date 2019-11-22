Mid-flight bust-up over plane window

Passengers engage in petty fight over the window shade on a flight. Picture: Passenger Shaming

A MID-FLIGHT bust-up between passengers over who controls the window shade has been caught on video.

One of the men involved in the dispute filmed the drama as it unfolded in front of a packed plane, The Sun reported.

It all started with one man pulling the window cover down and the man in front of him pulling it back up.

The clip of the passionate exchange lasts for more than two minutes.

The passenger reaches for the window shade in front of him. Picture: Passenger Shaming

But the flyer next to the window is having none of it. Picture: Passenger Shaming

The man in front exclaims: "Leave it open."

But the man behind demands the window shade down remain down, pleading: "Please can you shut it?"

A flight attendant rushes over in an attempt to intervene, but the two men continue their window spat, which eventually escalates into a full-blown row.

A flight attendant intervenes. Picture: Passenger Shaming

The two warring passengers go back and forth. Picture: Passenger Shaming

The man in the front seat holds his hand on the blinder to stop the passenger behind from pulling it back down.

At one point, he reaches back towards the man behind him in an attempt to stop his arm from closing the window.

But he says: "Don't touch me - that's assault."

Whether the two warring men made peace is unclear, although the video ends with the man in the front seat seemingly smugly victorious.

The clip was uploaded to the Instagram account @passengershaming where a fierce debate was sparked about who was in the right.



"It's not this guy's window. It's behind his seat," one person said.

"I'd wrist lock him next time he did that."

Others believed the spectacle was so ridiculous it must have been staged.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission