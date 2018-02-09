Midge Point Elves deliver lifesaving gift

The Midge Point Elves Bonnie Bryant, Vern Sunderland and Barb Butterfield were outside Coles in Cannonvale last year.

The Midge Point Elves Bonnie Bryant, Vern Sunderland and Barb Butterfield were outside Coles in Cannonvale last year. Peter Carruthers

THE Midge Point Elves have been run of their feet for a good cause.

Last year the Elves needed more than two kilometres of Christmas tinsel last year to deliver a $4200 gift to the region's rescue helicopter.

Midge Point residents and members of the Midge Point Elves Bonnie Bryant and Barbara Butterfield, decorated and sold more than 200 miniature Christmas trees throughout November and December bringing the total amount raised for RACQ CQ Rescue in just two years to almost $10,000.

Last year the group raised $5000 for RACQ CQ Rescue and the year before that, they raised funds for Queensland's drought-stricken communities by selling 313 Christmas trees.

The pair entirely funded the project, paying for all materials and decorations themselves.

RACQ CQ Rescue CEO Ian Rowan and Midge Point Elf Barbara Butterfield with one of their hand-crafted Christmas trees which they sold to raise $4200 for the regions helicopter.

Each handcrafted Christmas tree required about five metres of coloured tinsel and took four hours to complete.

Elves' spokesperson Bonnie Bryant said the small group of community-minded ladies were dedicated to using their talents and skills to help raise much-needed funds for charity and considered RACQ CQ Rescue a very worthy recipient of all their hard work.

"I feel it's a vital service and if we ever need it, it's good to know the rescue helicopter is there and is well supported. The service benefits both ourselves as well as everyone else in this community if they ever need it,” Ms Bryant said.

"I often see the helicopter flying up the coast and I think to myself, 'our Christmas trees have helped raise money to help those people save lives'. It's a really nice feeling to know in some small way you've helped others.”

RACQ CQ Rescue CEO Ian Rowan congratulated the Midge Point Elves on their generous donation to the community-funded helicopter service.

"The reality is we rely heavily on sponsorships and donations every year to be able to keep flying to the rescue so the community's help, just like this fantastic donation from the Midge Point Elves,” he said.

"The Midge Point Elves have delivered the people in this region a truly life-saving gift."