Midge Point Rd pooch christened 'Whattha'

PUPPY EYES: Little Whattha has had a tough few days, after he was shot twice, but he is on the mend and getting stronger every day. Lara Mitton

NAMING a pooch is a big decision, and one that is not taken lightly.

When a four-month old puppy was found on Midge Point Rd last week, with a collar but no name, it was only a matter of time before he was christened, quite fittingly, "Whattha”

"We didn't know what his name was, what had happened to him, or where he had come from, and after everything blew up on Facebook, we just thought 'What The?' about the whole situation, and then it just stuck,” Veterinary Nurse Lara Mitton said.

Whattha was found last Saturday with a collar, but no microchip and he was severely injured, with the initial thought he had been hit by a car.

But RSPCA Queensland confirmed on Thursday in a statement that a veterinary examination indicated that Whattha had actually been shot twice - once in the face and once in the leg.

The courageous puppy has since undergone surgery, which was put on hold for several days due to complications his congested lungs would pose if put under anaesthetic.

Due to the severity of the injuries on his left eye, his eye could not be saved and was unfortunately removed.

"He's had a tough start, but he's just moving forward in leaps and bounds - he's being taken to his foster home tomorrow, and I'm not prepared I want to keep him forever,” Ms Mitton said.

"He's a really sweet boy, loves attention and he loves people.

"Even when he was waking up after his surgery, the first thing that started moving was his little tail wagging.

"He hadn't been on a lead, and had no formal training or anything when he was bought in, but he's already responding really well to the lead. He's really cute.”

Ms Mitton said there had been some confusion regarding the medical treatment for Whattha.

"I think people thought that we were not going to treat him, which is absolutely not the case,” she said.

"We are required to wait 48 hours if there is no owner, or an owner cannot be contacted but we always provide basic first aid.

"Our first priority is to make sure the animal is comfortable, clean and free of pain and not suffering in anyway.

"If something comes in that needs urgent medical attention, then we'll absolutely provide that.”

"Mark (Veterinary Surgeon) has provided the dog with treatment at his own cost, and the RSPCA chipped in for the surgery, which is wonderful,” Ms Mitton said.

RSPCA Queensland is asking for assistance in locating the owner and potential persons of interest in the investigation.

Cruelty reports to 1300 ANIMAL (1300 264 625).