Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Midnight Oil bassist Bones Hillman has passed away aged 62. Picture: Patrick Gee
Midnight Oil bassist Bones Hillman has passed away aged 62. Picture: Patrick Gee
News

Midnight Oil bassist Bones Hillman dies

by Kathryn Bermingham
8th Nov 2020 2:07 PM

Midnight Oil bassist and backing vocalist Bones Hillman has died aged 62.

Hillman, born Wayne Stevens in New Zealand, passed away at his home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, after a battle with cancer, the band announced on Sunday.

"He was the bassist with the beautiful voice, the band member with the wicked sense of humour, and our brilliant musical comrade," wrote his bandmates Jim Moginie, Martin Rotsey, Peter Garrett, and Rob Hirst.

"We will deeply miss our dear friend and companion and we send our sincerest sympathies to (his wife) Denise, who has been a tower of strength for him."

Peter Garrett and Bones Hillman of Midnight Oil performing in Adelaide in 2017. Picture: AAP Image/Matt Loxton
Peter Garrett and Bones Hillman of Midnight Oil performing in Adelaide in 2017. Picture: AAP Image/Matt Loxton

Hillman joined the band in 1987 after stints performing with other groups in New Zealand.

"He played and sang on every Midnight Oil recording since Blue Sky Mining and we did thousands of gigs together," the band wrote.

"Haere rā Bonesy from Jim, Martin, Peter & Rob."

More to come

Originally published as Midnight Oil bassist Bones Hillman dies

More Stories

bones hillman death midnight oil tributes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        15 things you missed in the Whitsunday council meeting

        Premium Content 15 things you missed in the Whitsunday council meeting

        Council News Major housing developments, waste services and a parking study were all brought to the table.

        STORM WATCH: Hail, damaging winds and heavy rain to hit CQ

        Premium Content STORM WATCH: Hail, damaging winds and heavy rain to hit CQ

        Weather The bureau warns muggy and hot weather to create stormy conditions across central...

        On this day: What was making news 40 years ago

        Premium Content On this day: What was making news 40 years ago

        People and Places Do you recognised any names? Check out some of the stories we were reading in the...

        AWARDS: Students excel despite year of Zoom and lockdowns

        Premium Content AWARDS: Students excel despite year of Zoom and lockdowns

        Education The students at Proserpine State High School have been recognised for their...