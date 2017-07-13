Migaloo on track to arrive this weekend

THERE SHE BLOWS: Whales spotted recently in the Whitsundays by tour boat Samurai.

THE whales have well and truly arrived in the Whitsundays.

Master of the adventure sailing yacht Samurai, Cameron Machar, was on the water last week when he spotted a pod of humpback whales off Hook Island.

He said there was a mother and a one-year-old calf who were flanked by two large males.

Guests on board the boat watched as the two males peeled off out wide while the mother and calf entered Maureen's Cove.

"They were just chilling,” he said.

"(The passengers) were pretty excited to see them.”

One of the whales spotted in Wrasse Bay, Hook Island, last week.

Mr Machar said humpback whales usually swam wide of the Whitsunday islands on their northern journey from the Southern Ocean but preferred an island route on their southern migration.

On hearing Migaloo, the white whale, was on the way north from the Gold Coast, Mr Machar said he would be keeping his eyes peeled for a creature which has enjoyed a celebrity-like status.

Gold Coast residents were disappointed to learn the white whale swam past Surfers Paradise at 4am on Tuesday after being spotted passing Cape Byron at 6pm on Monday night.

Travelling at 7km/h Migaloo should arrive in Whitsunday waters in about six days after his Gold Coast visit.

If he maintains this pace he should be in Whitsunday waters on Saturday or Sunday.