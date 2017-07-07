Mika's makin' a treat

IT MAY be one of the new kids on the block in Airlie Beach's food scene but Mika is already receiving rave reviews.

Already well known for it's all you can eat Brazilian barbecue, the South American influenced restaurant offers a wide ranging menu that features everything from seafood to burgers to four different varieties of wings.

Not to mention a gorgeous view over the Airlie Beach foreshore.

They even offer breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Orange Quote has set up inside Mika for breakfast from 6am every morning. They've brought their delicious coffee and gluten free options as well as some very special breakfast offerings.

"One of the most special things is our parmesan crumbed poached eggs. It's amazing,” Mika owner Ivan Cortes said.

"At Mika we're always offering something different.”

Weekly specials ensure they're always mixing it up and they have an all day menu as well as a dinner menu so there's always plenty to choose from.

For those who fancy a drink, they'll again be spoilt for choice.

"We have a coconut tequila called morning glory. It's like ice coffee and Malibu,” Mr Cortes said.

Located in the middle of Airlie Beach's main street roundabout, the atmosphere at Mika is chilled and they host live music on Friday and Saturday from 6pm.

They'll be introducing a new menu in August.