Cannonvale Cannons swimmer Mikhaila Flint, 13 and her coach Mark Erickson. Flint will represent the club at the Australian Age Championships in Adelaide.
Swimming

Mikhaila is nationals bound

12th Apr 2019 10:53 AM

CANNONVALE Cannons swimmer Mikhaila Flint has made all the national qualifying times and will be competing in 10 events at the Australian Age Championships, starting Monday.

Mikhaila, 13, and her parents will travel to Adelaide for a week to compete against the top swimmers in Australia.

Her coach Mark Erickson will also be travelling to Adelaide to guide her through her first national competition.

Mikhaila has trained consistently during the past 12-18 months in preparation for the Nationals.

She is also very grateful to her parents, Matthew and Sharon for their support over this time.

Mikhaila loves swim training and competing.

She swam at the Queensland Championships in December and did extremely well.

Mikhalia is hoping to improve on her times and make at least five finals (top 10s).

During the Nationals, she will compete in the 200m Freestyle, Backstroke, Breaststroke and IM; 100m Freestyle, Butterfly and Backstroke; 400m Freestyle and IM; and 50m Freestyle.

The Cannonvale Cannons Swim Club presented Mikhaila and Mark with a special club shirt and a swim jacket to wear while in Adelaide.

Swimming Queensland has also presented Mikhaila with a special towel for swimming a the Australian Championships.

The Cannonvale Cannons would like to wish "Miki” all the best.

