Miles of magic in Airlie

IT WAS a Spanish sweep in the Whitsunday Reef Festival's Magic Mile open men and women's event on Saturday evening.

The main street of Airlie Beach was closed for action as first the six-eight-year- olds lined up under the giant inflatable start-finish line just down from Beaches.

Attracting the attention of restaurant and pub patrons, the starter's gun sent the littlest athletes sprinting 400m to victory.

ith Parkrun Australia chief executive officer Tim Oberg commentating, Jai Dennison took top spot.

Dennison won a ukulele for his efforts.

The 9-12-year-old division was fiercely contested, however the competition didn't stop Matilda Dennison from competing in the 800m event in her dance tutu.

Jessica Lamb

Bree Giller, 12, won gold in the event, followed by Tahe Dennison and Oliver Tonson.

With only two entrants in the open women's category, the ladies ran with the men.

Visiting from Barcelona with their four children, Wil Osberger and wife Alicia Serrano competed and provided a clean sweep of events.

Jessica Lamb

The Osberger children Candela, 11, Gabriel, 9, Emilia, 8, and Mateo, 5, also competed and finished strongly.

Jessica Lamb

Their dad came from sitting comfortably in third the entire race to sprint to the finish a few seconds ahead of challengers Rodger Walker and Leonard Obermier.

Jessica Lamb

Serrano finished ahead of Corrine Hendrikse-Vinci, who ran hand-in-hand the whole way with her partner.

To help the pair across the line, all the contestants ran back up the course to run the final 200m with the pair.

Late entrant Peter Carruthers even ran the 1500m race barefoot, finishing fifth overall.

Jessica Lamb

More characters included pub streakers who managed 100m of running before returning to their drinks to refresh.