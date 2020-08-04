Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Colour Me Crazy's Robin Shelbourne and Stacey Bernett, who celebrated a decade working at the store today.
Colour Me Crazy's Robin Shelbourne and Stacey Bernett, who celebrated a decade working at the store today.
Business

Milestone for manager of technicolour treasure trove

Laura Thomas
4th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN Stacey Bernett first started working at Colour Me Crazy it was a kaleidoscope of eclectic goods.

Ten years on and the only change has been an expansion that allowed for an even larger explosion of colour and pattern in the iconic Proserpine store.

Ms Bernett celebrated her 10th anniversary working for Colour Me Crazy today and said she loved every part of her job.

“It just gets better and better,” she said.

As the manager of the store, Ms Bernett said every day was different as she helped customers, ordered goods and helped arrange everything from keep cups to candles in the technicolour treasure trove.

Fellow employee Robin Shelbourne said working with Ms Bernett had been “just amazing”.

“She’s my right and left hand,” she said

“She can just do everything, her portfolio is huge.

“It’s been a great ten years and hopefully she stays on another ten.”

More stories

New walking track coming to iconic island

Why some Whitsunday businesses can’t claim COVID-19 grant

Long-awaited island reopening enjoys flying start

Tucked away in Dobbins Lane, Ms Bernett described Colour Me Crazy as a “destination shop” where people came from far and wide to explore.

“It’s very eclectic and different,” she said.

“There’s no shop like it anywhere.”

And while this year had thrown its fair share of challenges at Ms Bernett, she thanked her loyal customers for their support.

“Keep coming and supporting us!” she said.

bestofmackay celebrations colour me crazy managers proserpine business tenth anniversary
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier plea: Flight blow gives operators ‘no choice’

        premium_icon Premier plea: Flight blow gives operators ‘no choice’

        Business Whitsunday tourism businesses report $5m+ losses in direct bookings within 72 hours of the Greater Sydney travel ban

        Wet weather will sweep through but clear by weekend

        premium_icon Wet weather will sweep through but clear by weekend

        Weather Showers between Bowen and Mackay could bring as much as 20-50mm of rain.

        Cash, cigarettes stolen during seven break-ins in one night

        premium_icon Cash, cigarettes stolen during seven break-ins in one night

        Crime Police are calling for information about the spate of offences in Cannonvale and...

        Meet 30 of Mackay’s top junior sports stars

        premium_icon Meet 30 of Mackay’s top junior sports stars

        Sport Remember their names – we have compiled a list of some of Mackay and Whitsundays’...