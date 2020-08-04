Milestone for manager of technicolour treasure trove

Colour Me Crazy's Robin Shelbourne and Stacey Bernett, who celebrated a decade working at the store today.

Colour Me Crazy's Robin Shelbourne and Stacey Bernett, who celebrated a decade working at the store today.

WHEN Stacey Bernett first started working at Colour Me Crazy it was a kaleidoscope of eclectic goods.

Ten years on and the only change has been an expansion that allowed for an even larger explosion of colour and pattern in the iconic Proserpine store.

Ms Bernett celebrated her 10th anniversary working for Colour Me Crazy today and said she loved every part of her job.

“It just gets better and better,” she said.

As the manager of the store, Ms Bernett said every day was different as she helped customers, ordered goods and helped arrange everything from keep cups to candles in the technicolour treasure trove.

Fellow employee Robin Shelbourne said working with Ms Bernett had been “just amazing”.

“She’s my right and left hand,” she said

“She can just do everything, her portfolio is huge.

“It’s been a great ten years and hopefully she stays on another ten.”

More stories

New walking track coming to iconic island

Why some Whitsunday businesses can’t claim COVID-19 grant

Long-awaited island reopening enjoys flying start

Tucked away in Dobbins Lane, Ms Bernett described Colour Me Crazy as a “destination shop” where people came from far and wide to explore.

“It’s very eclectic and different,” she said.

“There’s no shop like it anywhere.”

And while this year had thrown its fair share of challenges at Ms Bernett, she thanked her loyal customers for their support.

“Keep coming and supporting us!” she said.