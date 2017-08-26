23°
Milestone moment hits beach

Jacob Wilson | 26th Aug 2017 4:00 PM
SUNSET: Funnel Bay is hosting Sunset Drinks .
SUNSET: Funnel Bay is hosting Sunset Drinks . Contributed

FUNNEL Bay has never been more ready to host a 100th birthday party to remember.

Next Thursday will showcase how far the development block has come as celebrations for Thelma Porter's birthday start.

PRD nationwide principal Christie Leet said Stage 2 of the Funnel Bay project had begun and the master plan approved by the council which would make way for another 189 apartments and 34 land lots going on the market.

"There are not too many places on the beach which is five minutes out of town and surrounded by natural park,” he said.

"The people coming on Thursday night have the privilege to come into a gated community which not a lot of people have the opportunity to do.”

The celebration coincides with the completion of the $850,000 botanical gardens.

Guests will be treated to an open bar, live music and canapes.

People will be encouraged to bring their business cards for a chance to win a $1000 advertising prize from Southern Cross Austereo and a night for two at Heaven's Gate, Hydeaway Bay.

Bus transfers will be available, with the first bus departing Whitsunday Plaza at 5.15pm, Whitsunday Shopping Centre at 5.20pm and Airlie Beach Main Street at 5.25pm.

The second bus will leave Whitsunday Plaza at 5.50pm and will stop through Whitsunday Shopping Centre (5.55pm) and Airlie Beach Main Street (6pm).

Celebrate

What: Thelma Porter's 100th birthday

Where: Funnel Bay, The Beaches

When: August 31, 5-8pm

Tickets: www.whitsundaytickets.com.au

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  funnel bay prdnationwide whitsunday

