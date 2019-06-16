Milestone of mind and body in Bowen

FOR many it is a form of meditation and relaxation, but a local tai chi group has used their 10th birthday to reflect on the sports importance to the community.

Bowen Phoenix Tai Chi recently celebrated their 10th anniversary in Bowen, having grown from strength to strength in its decade long life in the town.

Originally starting with seven foundation members, the organisation now gathers four times a week and has expanded to more than 70 members with a waiting list of eager members.

Tai Chi is a non-contact martial art that uses slow, gentle movements to promote health and mental well-being. It is a low impact sport, popular for its ability to be accessed by all health levels.

Bowen Phoenix Tai Chi instructor Dianne Dickinson said that she believed the sport had become so popular in Bowen because of the community that surrounds it.

"I've been an instructor for over 15 years, and when I moved to Bowen I thought the town could really benefit from the style of tai chi that I practice,” Ms Dickinson said.

"If I had started it and we only had a few people come and it fizzled out in a few years, I wouldn't have minded but it has really been adopted by many in town.

"I don't put that down to myself however, it's the community founded around the tai chi group that has continued to let it grow.”

The group had previously worked in conjunction with a tai chi society, however when support was dropped due to remoteness, Ms Dickinson believed it was important to show how much support the sport had.

"We were dropped by the organisation we were with as they said that we were too remote to provide support to,” Ms Dickinson said.

"I wanted to continue on though. For many, this is the only thing they do for themselves so I felt it important to go on.”

Ellie Sheffield, a member of Bowen Phoenix Tai Chi, said that the sport was important to her not just for the health benefits, but the community that had grown around it.

"We're always there for each other,” Mrs Sheffield said.

"There's a support network around the group that's almost as important as the tai chi, and that's what I think has kept the group going for so long.

The group practice four times a week at different locations across Bowen and offers two beginner classes each week.