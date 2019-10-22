Miley and me: Cody comes clean on drugs and their hook-up

CODY Simpson has revealed he and Miley Cyrus hooked up in the past but it was only recently the pair realised they would commit to being together exclusively.

WARNING LANGUAGE:

Speaking after being crowned winner of The Masked Singer, 22-year-old Simpson said he and superstar Cyrus made a conscious decision to be open about their relationship.

"We don't want to act any different to any other random couple online," he said of sharing private moments on social media. We talked about it the first week … we don't have any plans not to be together going forward so how are we going to navigate it? We could either get busted all the time or we can just be honest and proud."

Honest and proud is what they chose after recently announcing their relationship on social media to their millions of followers.

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus made a decision to behave like any other ‘random couple’ on social media. Picture: Instagram

The relationship has garnered more attention than most celebrity couplings given Cyrus' recent split from Aussie husband Liam Hemsworth.

"I asked her to be my girlfriend and everything and so it is enough that way where we don't plan on being with anybody else," Simpson said. "We've been friends for so long that it just naturally developed into this romance. I think we always knew it was there but it just wasn't the right time."

The couple have made no secret of their love on socia media.



Simpson went on to detail that the pair hooked up some time ago but it wasn't the right time.

"We were together a few years back, no one really knew," he explained. "We were just partying a lot and running in and out of nightclubs and stuff.

"We were both really crazy at that time doing drugs and it was just not the right time for what it is now.

"We both went through a lot of different things over the last couple of years and met up in this space where we are both sober. I am sober, she is too. We both met in this space where we are both very clear and ready to stay that way."

Cody Simpson said he used to turn things down because he took himself ’too seriously’. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Communication is key for the couple.

"It is just honest 24/7 communication and that is all a healthy relationship is anyway," he said. "I literally don't hide anything. We have been bewildered at each other for weeks because we've found this thing that is just so easy and honest.

"I am still quite young so you can't say you are going to be with someone forever, those are big calls to make but like when you recognise something in somebody it makes it easier to stay honest and that is how it is with us."

Cody Simpson described his appearance on The Masked Singer Australia a ‘liberating’. Picture: Ten

Simpson meanwhile was revealed on Monday night to be the performer behind the robot costume on The Masked Singer, winning the series over other celebrities including Rob Mills, Kate Ceberano, Gretel Killeen, Brett Lee, Paulini Curuenavuli and Wendell Sailor.

He signed on to the show as an opportunity to try something new.

"I would often turn down things like that because I took myself too seriously and thought I couldn't do something that was weird and funny," he said.

"I had a ball and I am stoked that I took it out. It loosened me up a little bit.

"It is a very liberating thing going up on stage and no one knows who you are but you get to sing and people are just judging you on your voice.

"Being in music and being in pop especially, everyone is thinking does he look good or what is he wearing but you don't have to worry about any of that shit in this."

The couple have been making headlines daily since they hooked up. Picture: Instagram

As for managing fame and success, Simpson said he lives life by a "five people rule", meaning that he keeps the circle of people he trusts close.

That circle today includes his parents Angie and Brad, as well as Cyrus and two of his close mates.

"I have this philosophy that you become like the five people that you are closest to or that you spend the most time with," he said. "You just have to be really careful about who those five people are. It is important to have people that aren't going to blow your head out.

"And I've got a pretty good gauge on this stuff, I never think I've made it or thought that I was where I wanted to be. I have been happy always but never completely satisfied so that keeps me hungrier and humbler than I would have been if I thought I was the shit."

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson share racy selfie