Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity couple attend premiere of Thor:Ragnorak.
Celebrity couple attend premiere of Thor:Ragnorak.
Celebrity

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth officially single again

29th Jan 2020 8:27 AM

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are officially single.

Court records show that a Los Angeles judge on Tuesday finalised the divorce that ended the brief marriage of the 27-year-old American pop star and the 30-year-old Australian actor.

The couple separated and Hemsworth filed for divorce in August, about eight months after he and Cyrus married.

Hemsworth and Cyrus have no children, and neither sought spousal support. Documents cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

In a statement announcing their separation, they said they were choosing to focus on themselves and their careers and would remain "dedicated parents to all of their animals they share."

The Wrecking Ball singer and the Hunger Games actor spent sporadic stints as a couple for nearly a decade before they married in December 2018.

The day after Hemsworth filed for divorce, Cyrus denied on Twitter that her infidelity was the reason.

"I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating," Cyrus said in one of a series of tweets. "Liam and I have been together for a decade. I've said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will."

More Stories

Show More
celebrity divorce entertainment liam hemsworth miley cyrus

Just In

    $45m up for grabs this week

    $45m up for grabs this week
    • 29th Jan 2020 8:27 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cannonvale resident ‘humbled’ by award

        premium_icon Cannonvale resident ‘humbled’ by award

        News Jeni Borellini has be awarded for much more than her famous sausage rolls.

        Airlie man gives glimpse inside Chinese New Year with family

        premium_icon Airlie man gives glimpse inside Chinese New Year with family

        News Traditional dinners and decorations on show for important date.

        Cannonvale State School welcomes 10 new teachers

        premium_icon Cannonvale State School welcomes 10 new teachers

        News An exciting year lies ahead for Cannonvale State School, which has welcomed 10 new...

        Best excuses drivers use to avoid a traffic fine

        premium_icon Best excuses drivers use to avoid a traffic fine

        Crime ‘I’ve never seen a kangaroo actually chase a car, but apparently in some...