Miley spotted in LA with ‘girlfriend’

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter were spotted together in Los Angeles on Wednesday for the first time since photos of them kissing in Italy emerged.

The New York Post reports that Cyrus, 26, was spotted behind the wheel of a car as Carter, 30, chilled out in the passenger seat.

The two didn't appear to pack on any PDA during their drive.

Cyrus recently separated from husband Liam Hemsworth, while Carter recently split from her The Hills co-star Brody Jenner.

Neither woman has commented on the apparent romance, though the foursome often hung out together as friends in Malibu while the couples were still together, insiders previously told us.

Carter liked an Instagram post from a fan saying she and Cyrus didn't deserve the hate that was coming in their direction online.

@mileydenmarkofficial wrote: "Just wanted to let u know that u don't deserve all this hate from people who claim to be Miley's 'fans'! U and Miley have every right to do what ever u want! If u make Miley happy then I like u! Miley's happiness and mental health is all that matters to me!"

Carter also responded to a post from her former mother-in-law Linda Thompson who was accused of throwing shade at the actress after liking a comment critical of her.

Thompson shared a quote reading: "Please don't judge people. You don't know what it took someone to get out of bed, look and feel presentable as possible and face the day. You never truly know the daily struggles of others."

"EXACTLY" Carter responded.

"For the record honey, the only 'shade' I throw is my own shadow walking away from drama. You know I love you. I always have and I always will," Thompson said to Carter.

Hemsworth, meanwhile, has been lying low in Australia with his family.

A Hemsworth pal previously told the New York Post that Hemsworth was "devastated" by the photos of Cyrus and Carter making out.

"He was heartbroken and blindsided by those photos," said the friend.

A separate source added, "They are still married and they really did love each other. She's really immature and always has been."

Jenner isn't letting his breakup keep him down, as he was spotted partying in Las Vegas with two women.

