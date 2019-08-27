Miley’s very public message to Liam

Miley Cyrus will perform Slide Away - rumoured to be about her estranged husband Liam Hemsworth - at the MTV Video Music Awards today.

Cyrus, 26, released the song five days after she and Hemsworth, 29, announced their separation. Days later, Hemsworth filed for divorce.

In the song, Cyrus sings:

Move on, we're not 17

I'm not who I used to be

You said that everything changed

You're right I'm grown now.

Cyrus will perform at the MTV VMAs today. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The YouTube video released with the track has a static image of a whiskey bottle floating in a pool surrounded by pills, driving home other lyrics:

I want my house in the hills

Don't want the whiskey and pills

I don't give up easily

But I don't think I'm down

Sources close to Cyrus previously accused Hemsworth of spawning the split with his alleged drinking and drug use. Hemsworth hasn't commented on the allegations.

Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot in December after losing their Malibu home in a wildfire. They announced their separation earlier this month after eight months of marriage and more than a decade of on-again-off-again romance.

The announcement came hours after photos were published of the We Can't Stop singer kissing Kaitlynn Carter while vacationing in Italy.

A source previously claimed that the divorce filing shocked Cyrus, who wanted to ultimately stay together.

"They had many happy days together in Los Angeles and now Liam is not around," People quoted the source, who was not identified, as saying. "It's hard for her to be back in LA without him. This is not the situation that she wanted. She hoped they could figure things out."

In another report about the couple released last week, a source told People that despite Cyrus' over-the-top antics - including "basically having sex" in public with rebound Carter - she "didn't want to hurt" Hemsworth.

