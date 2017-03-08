Military success inspires

JOINING the Australian Air Force in 1981, Margaret Staib says the role of women has changed dramatically to what it is today.

Ms Staib, a former air vice-marshal, was the guest speaker at the International Women's Day celebrations at Lure, Abell Point Marina, on Sunday, organised by Zonta Club of the Whitsundays.

In her near-32-year career, Ms Staib has had different jobs throughout Australia and worked for the US Air Force on exchange at the Pentagon.

"My final job was being promoted to the rank of air vice- marshal,' she said.

"At the time, I was the most senior military officer in the Australian Defence Force.”

Despite all her career success, Ms Staib said her greatest life achievement was something more personal - her children.

"To be able to have a family as well as work and fulfil my career is very special. I'm very blessed,” she said.

For Ms Staib, International Women's Day is a time to celebrate what women do but also to say "we've come a long way but still have a way to go.”