While unexpected repairs took place, Proserpine Sugar crushed more than 81,000 tonnes of cane. Picture: Liana Turner
Rural

Mill crushes 81,000 tonnes as end of harvest nears

Andrew Sorensen
Andrew.Sorensen@news.com.au
11th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
PROSERPINE Mill processed more than 81,000 tonnes of cane for week 19.

This brought the season to date figure to 1.49 million tonnes, or 95 per cent of the total crop.

Wilmar Sugar’s Proserpine Mill cane supply manager Tony Marino said there was an extended stop on Friday to repair a bagasse reclaimer chain.

“Widespread rain disrupted harvesting on Sunday, but there was no impact to crushing operations,” Mr Marino said.

“The last day of harvesting for the 2020 season is expected to be this Thursday.

“This is based on an estimated final crop of 1.56 million tonnes, forecast factory throughputs and no further rain disruptions.”

Weekly CCS improved slightly to average 15.54 units.

“The highest CCS sample was 17.78 from a rake of fourth ratoon Q208 in the Gregory Productivity District,” Mr Marino said.

Plane Creek Mill cane supply manager Jim Kirchner said a crushing interruption on Saturday meant the operation was unable to run an end of week process.

