Mill fire causes $1m of damage

TOOLS, uniforms and other consumables were destroyed in a blaze that severely damaged the stores building at the Proserpine sugar mill, resulting in more than $1 million of damage.

Police were alerted to a “large structural fire’ at the mill about 3am last Friday (January 10), Sergeant Dave Murray said.

“Initial reports to police were that the fire may have been suspicious,” Sgt Murray said.

“Police declared a crime scene and detectives from the Whitsunday CIB investigated the incident and were able to determine the fire was caused by an electrical fault and not the result of arson.

“Estimates of damage are in excess of $1 million.”

Detective Liam Henry, from Whitsunday CIB, said the large concrete shed was hit hard inside by the blaze.

“The flames went up into the timber roof and it is severely damaged inside - no items could be salvaged,” Detective Henry said.

Three fire crews attended about 3.15am and were able to contain the fire to the inside of the building by about 3.40am.

Officers wearing breathing apparatus continued to fight the blaze from inside.

Crews began dampening down by 4.10am and had fully extinguished the fire in the gutted building by 5am. Nobody was hurt in the blaze.