Million dollar baby: Aura home’s record sale

43 Burnet Ct, Baringa this week became the first house inside Aura to crack the $1 million sale price.

43 Burnet Ct, Baringa this week became the first house inside Aura to crack the $1 million sale price.

History has been made inside the Aura community with a home selling for more than one million dollars for the first time, at more than double its suburb's median sale price.

The home, 43 Burnet Circuit, Baringa sold for $1,025,000 in a record for Aura and Caloundra West communities.

It was listed by Jackson Jones Property for offers over $999,000 on February 12 and went unconditional after just eight days.

Jackson Jones Property director Richard Jones claimed it was a record sale within the Aura estate.

Buyer frenzy at first stage of $200m development

New suburb named as first of 4000 blocks set to hit market

43 Burnet Ct, Baringa this week became the first house inside Aura to crack the $1 million sale price.

His claims were backed up by CoreLogic data which showed no residential properties had sold for more than $1m since Aura's existence.

Mr Jones said its former owners had built the property with the vision in mind to one day set a suburb record.

"The sellers are thrilled and so are the buyers," Mr Jones said.

"They wanted the record when they set out to build it.

"They're (the sellers) moving down south to be closer to family, as a lot of people are in the COVID-19 fallout."

Realestate.com.au analysis showed Baringa's median suburb sale price was $508,500.

New 200-bed aged care home pitched for Coast hinterland

Buyer frenzy at first stage of $200m development

43 Burnet Ct, Baringa this week became the first house inside Aura to crack the $1 million sale price.

Mr Jones said the new owners had recently moved across from New Zealand and were thrilled to secure the four-bedroom home.

The 824sq m home comes with a pool, alfresco and outdoor kitchen, media and rumpus rooms, and solar panels.

"They're a lovely family who sold up from NZ and had been in temporary accommodation here," he said.

"They were interested in another property but missed out.

"They're ecstatic. Thrilled."

Mr Jones said in the days since the sale his office had fielded an overwhelming response from other potential sellers for market appraisal.

He said the Burnet Circuit sale and several others in the $700-$800,00 mark were a sign of a recent increase in the market.