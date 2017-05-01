Million dollar campaign to promote Whitsundays

One of the best ways to explore the Whitsundays is on a sailing boat.

A NEW $1 million plus national tourism campaign will highlight the best the Whitsundays has to offer.

Some of Australia's most iconic tourism brands have joined forces to encourage more Australians to holiday in the post-cyclone Whitsundays.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said the marketing push includes $1 million worth of support to sell Queensland holiday destinations interstate.

"With Tourism and Events Queensland, the Flight Centre Travel Group and Virgin Australia behind this campaign, the Whitsundays know they have not been forgotten,” she said.

"TEQ and Flight Centre will invest $1 million in marketing activity with a strong focus on the Whitsundays region.

"The three-month campaign will be supported by Virgin Australia and Infinity Holidays.

"On offer will be discounted airfares when a minimum of four nights of selected accommodation is booked across the Whitsundays, Gold Coast, and Tropical North Queensland.

"There'll be an exclusive promotion of the Whitsundays during the month of June.”

Ms Jones said the campaign would send a clear message the region is open for business.

"In the Whitsundays, tourism is worth $1.6 billion and supports more than 7,000 local jobs,” she said.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner said it has been a challenging period but that things were getting back to normal.

"We would like to acknowledge the work that Tourism and Events Queensland, Flight Centre, Virgin Australia and Infinity Holidays have done to bring this campaign to market,” he said.

"Most of the tours and trips are running again and most of the accommodation is already open and, if it's not, it will be very soon.

"With the special discounts being offered on accommodation and the discounted Virgin Australia airfares, the Whitsundays should be everyone's destination of choice for a winter holiday.”

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox is encouraging holidaymakers to throw their support behind the region.

"We have already seen positive visitor numbers over the Easter break but we encourage more travellers to take advantage of the cheap flights through Flight Centre and help us to fully revive the Whitsunday economy,” he said.

"This campaign will highlight that the key tourist regions are well and truly open for business, as well as delivering tangible savings to travellers who are planning to take off to Queensland's holiday hotspots over the next few months.”

The Whitsundays region has over 50 tourism operators contracted with the Flight Centre Travel Group, making it one of the largest and most popular destinations in Australia.

The first phase of the domestic travel campaign will run from May 9-22 and will feature across digital marketing, TV, radio and online.