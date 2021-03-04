Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Millions of Aussies are set to receive $250 as the government looks to accelerate Australia’s economic recovery from COVID-19.
Millions of Aussies are set to receive $250 as the government looks to accelerate Australia’s economic recovery from COVID-19.
Money

Millions of Aussies to pocket $250

by Finn McHugh
4th Mar 2021 6:47 PM

More than five million Australians will receive $250 directly into their bank account as the government continues its bid to kickstart the COVID-19 ravaged economy.

The payment is part of the fourth instalment of the federal government's COVID-19 response package, totalling $1.3bn and divvied out to 5.1 million Australians.

The $250 payment will be automatically paid to individuals who received an eligible payment or held a concession card on February 26, 2021.

RELATED: Latest national accounts data shows GDP has improved

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the payment would support million of low-income Australians. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the payment would support million of low-income Australians. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

National accounts revealed on Wednesday showed Australia's GDP bounced back 3.1 per cent over the December quarter,

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the four payments would continue Australia's "encouraging" recovery by injecting $12bn into the economy.

"As we move towards a more optimistic and stronger recovery this year, this latest payment will provide further support to millions of low-income households recovering from the impacts of COVID-19," he said.

Government Services Minister Stuart Robert said the "vast majority" of payments would arrive by mid-March.

"There's nothing you need to do to receive this payment," he said.

"The payment will appear in your Centrelink online account on myGov or the Centrelink app generally 48 hours before it goes into your bank account."

Labor Treasury spokesman Jim Chalmers supported the move but said the government was papering over cracks it had previously opened.

"While this will make a difference for pensioners, the government doesn't deserve to be congratulated after freezing the pension last year," he said.

"Labor supports this investment because what looks like a recovery on paper still feels like a recession for too many Australians."

Originally published as Millions of Aussies to pocket $250

coronavirus coronavirus supplement money

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AFL Mackay fixtures released for 2021 season

        Premium Content AFL Mackay fixtures released for 2021 season

        AFL Plus Moranbah Bulldogs confirm return to the senior men’s competition after missing the 2020 season.

        • 4th Mar 2021 6:30 PM
        Jury delivers verdict in Hamilton Island rape trial

        Premium Content Jury delivers verdict in Hamilton Island rape trial

        Crime It took the six-man, six-woman jury less than two hours to reach their verdict.

        Magistrate: ‘You take their life, that’s the end of yours’

        Premium Content Magistrate: ‘You take their life, that’s the end of yours’

        Crime A Whitsunday teen was swerving across the road and double white lines before police...

        19 Australian ecosystems collapsing due to human impact

        Premium Content 19 Australian ecosystems collapsing due to human impact

        Opinion LETTER TO THE EDITOR: An Airlie Beach resident says the government is doing little...