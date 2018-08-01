New work change to affect millions of Aussies

A new changes is coming in for Aussie workers. Picture: Thinkstock

A NEW change is coming to Australian workplaces that will affect millions of workers from August 1.

From the first full pay period on or after August 1, 2018, many workers will be able to apply for unpaid family and domestic violence leave.

The new leave entitlement comes after a recent Fair Work Commission decision, and applies to those covered by an industry or occupation award including casual employees.

According to the Commission's website, it will be updating all industry and occupation awards to include a new clause allowing employees to take the new form of leave.

The new unpaid leave will enable workers to take five days off each year.