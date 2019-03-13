Millions of dollars worth of equipment goes under the hammer

MILLIONS of dollars worth of industrial equipment will change hands in eight different auctions next week.

Equipment auctioneers Pickles Hassalls will host the eight civil construction auctions of which seven auctions will be held online.

All of the equipment on offer has been sourced from two large businesses in Queensland's construction and engineering sectors.

Epoca Constructions are a privatively owned and operated civil, structural, and mechanical engineering company undergoing fleet rationalisation. All Epoca stock will be auctioned in online sales.

On Tuesday 19 March, a live earthmoving equipment auction on behalf of Q M & H Birt, a family-owned delivery orientated construction contractor, will begin onsite at Lot 12 Ron Searle Drive Mackay Harbour.

Assets include trucks, trailers, earthmoving plant, cranes, portable buildings and more.

WHERE & WHEN:

ONLINE AUCTIONS

All stock can be viewed by making an appointment, please call 1300 869 602.

AUCTIONS

Thursday, 14 March 9am AEST to Wednesday, 20 March. Check the sale info, linked on each asset listing, for full details of the auction.

LIVE AUCTION

VIEWINGS

All stock can be viewed prior on Friday, 15 March 2019 and Monday, 8 March 2019 in person by appointment or online.

AUCTIONS

Tuesday, 19 March from 10am at Lot 12, Ron Searle Drive, Mackay Harbour.

