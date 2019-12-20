Millions on horizon for O’Brien’s young guns

Trainer Danny O’Brien is considering a tilt at the magic Millions Guineas with Can’t Be Done. Picture: Getty Images

CAN'T Be Done and Need New Friends will be on trial at Flemington on Saturday for an ambitious interstate tilt, as Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Danny O'Brien considers Magic Millions starts for the pair.

Can't Be Done and Need New Friends could throw down the gauntlet to Caulfield Guineas runner-up Alligator Blood in the $2 million Magic Millions Guineas on the Gold Coast on January 11.

"They would both need to win or run well to justify going up to the Gold Coast," O'Brien said.

"If they were to win or run well, they could go up there."

Need New Friends is $3.60 favourite with Ladbrokes for the Christmas Race Day Trophy (1400m) and will be ridden by Damien Oliver.

Can't Be Done, to be handled by apprentice Thomas Stockdale, is a $3.70 chance behind That Girl in the Candy Cane Lane Plate (1200m).

O'Brien will also saddle talented Thousand Wishes in the Merry Christmas VRC Members Plate (1600m).

Flemington trainers are again expected to dominate at Headquarters, where Simon Zahra hopes Propelle can atone for a Pakenham placing by winning the Festive Season Sprint (1200m).

"She should have won the other day," Zahra said.

"This will be her third go up the straight. Her two previous runs have been average but she probably had genuine excuses both times.

"She was on the way down both times and got a bit lost.

"She has a different style of racing now where she can get a bit of cover and enjoy it.

"She looks awesome. She is third-up off a big spell in which she did quite well and I think it will be ideal for her on Saturday."

Propelle is among the favourites for the Festive Season Sprint. Picture: AAP

Zahra and co-trainer Mathew Ellerton will start Parmie in the Christmas Race Day Trophy.

"She goes straight up to 1400 metres now which is going to suit her," he said.

"She's still got a bit of improvement in her because she's still a bit wintry.

"But I thought on her last run she was right in it.

"She's by Snitzel and she was winning these jump-outs and we thought she was a sprinter. But it turns out she's probably a miler."

