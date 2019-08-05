Milosevic swaps her prison tracksuit for a blue uniform

Katrina Milosevic stars as Anna in the new series of SeaChange. Supplied by Channel 9.

THE idyllic coastal town of Pearl Bay is about as far as you can get from Wentworth Detention Centre.

But the two TV worlds aren't as different as viewers may think, says Katrina Milosevic.

The Mackay-raised actor is part of a fresh-faced cast that joins returning TV veterans Sigrid Thornton, John Howard and Kerry Armstrong in Channel 9's revival of SeaChange.

"Ironically, Wentworth and SeaChange explore the same premise of when you are isolated from the world and the smallest things become huge,” Milosevic told the Daily Mercury during a visit to the show's set in Brunswick Heads, northern NSW.

"It's just how they're interpreted, and they're interpreted very differently on SeaChange and Wentworth but it still rings true.”

Landing a role on the beloved TV show's network reboot was a dream come true for the 43-year-old, who grew up watching the original series on the ABC with her family.

"For my family it was such an event, particularly for my father. He's eastern European - a man of few words and a very deeply emotional man, but really tough - and he would always wait for the scene at the end with Kev and his son. Just thinking of that makes me tear up,” she said.

"We watched it as a family - what a beautiful world to escape to.”

Swapping her prison tracksuit for a blue uniform, Milosevic plays Pearl Bay's police sergeant Anna Kazan.

"The beautiful irony about Anna is that she's the head of police but she's pretty laid-back,” she said.

"She's very maternal and lovely and you'll find her overthere knitting - that's who she is. I've started to see her asa bit of a bridge between theaudience world and the SeaChange world - she holds the hands of both and draws one to the other.”

As a long-time fan, Milosevic was pleasantly surprised how creator Deborah Cox and her team respected the original series while bringing Pearl Bay into the 21st century.

"We're remaking and re-imagining a lot of things at the moment and I think that's great,” she said.

"Reading the scripts, it very much felt like I was reading the old SeaChange.

"It's not that we're trying to reinvent the wheel. We are, as with the audience, 20 years on and we are in a different world with a different zeitgeist.”

The role reunites Milosevic with Thornton, who appeared in three seasons of Wentworth.

Also a producer on SeaChange, Thornton said: "I loved working with Katrina on Wentworth and we became quite close on that show.

"She's a huge asset to this show. She really got the SeaChange world right off the bat.”

Brooke Satchwell, who plays Anna's best friend, local park ranger Miranda, is also full of praise for her co-star.

"We had a pretty heavy storyline for two women to navigate together and to keep it in line with the tone of the rest of the program,” Satchwell said.

"Kat is absolutely beautiful the way she blends the pathos with the humour. We had some really tricky scenes to do and she made it look effortless.”

SeaChange premieres on Tuesday at 8.40pm on Nine.