Mind-boggling photo confusing everyone

Not since 2015 when the blue or gold dress debate raged heavily has something caused such divide.

But a photo has sent internet users into a spin, as people struggle to decipher exactly what it is.

While some people are seeing a stunning beach shore, others make out something a lot more mundane.

So what do you see?

People are struggling to decipher whether this is a beach or a broken car door. Picture: Twitter/Nayem

According to the Twitter user Nayem, if you see a "beach, ocean sky, rocks and stars" then you're clearly a creative person, such as an artist.

The reality is the image is a snap of a broken car door that needs to be repaired, pronto. In order to see this, it apparently helps if you flip it on its side.

The trick to seeing its true identity is apparently to flip the image. Picture: Twitter//Nayem

Despite the revelation, the image is still hurting heads as many claim they're having trouble seeing a car door.

I saw a beach and you ruined it for me.

thanks for nothin’ — Angela Maples (@Sea_2Lake) July 7, 2019

Either I'm very artistic to see the beach and sky or whoever took this picture has a very good aesthetic sense cause this picture is not ordinary! 😄 — Rabiya.Khan (@KhanRabiya9) July 2, 2019

🤯 — Sonia Horoszko (@Sonieshkaa) July 6, 2019

Very good - and I am pleased to say that I thought it was a nocturnal beach scene until I read the caption. 🙂@charlesevansart @juliatannerart @wightowl — Peter Mugridge (@Peter_Mugridge) July 7, 2019

I really want to see the car gate but I just don’t 😥 — Babette Bea (@babetjx) July 7, 2019

On Reddit, where the snap was also shared, the feelings of confusion were the same.

"Am I trippin? Because I really see the beach," one wrote.

"Yes you are trippin and I really see the beach too," someone responded.

Another wrote: "Holy sh*t I could only see the beach and didn't know what I was supposed to be looking at."

OPTICAL ILLUSIONS THAT DROVE US CRAZY

Bizarrely, it's not the first time people have debated over whether an image is a beach or a car door. Last year, an image of a stunning beach went viral as people struggled to decipher whether it really was a beach - or a very exciting door.

Is this a door or a beach??? Hahahaha😖🙄 pic.twitter.com/f4DZ7MZzGy — rebecccca🌻 (@rxbxccarxilly) August 24, 2018

That time, though, it really was a beach.

On the subject of cars, an aerial image of a geometrical car park in the UK baffled the internet back in February.

Shared by a British photographer on Instagram captioned, "Counting cars" the innocent post from Abstract Aerial Art sparked a frenzy as followers desperately try to figure out how many vacant spots there are among the parked cars.

A user posted the image to Reddit where they shared the optical illusion, asking users: "How many spaces do YOU see?"

"Only genuises get it right, 99% of people get it wrong," the user added.

How many cars there actually are still remains unclear.

Last year a teacher created a major buzz when he drew poppies on a red card for his class to cut out, revealing the flowers overlap - even though the lines don't actually touch.

The outline of each poppy appears to overlap, even though the lines never touch. Picture: Reddit

At first glance, the poppies - which are worn each year as a mark of respect in the days leading up to Remembrance Day - all appear to be overlapping.

But when your eyes have had a chance to focus, it becomes clear that the curved edges of the flowers are not touching at all.

The post soon generated a huge response on Reddit, including thousands of comments, as users couldn't believe what they were seeing.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au