Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
GALA: The 2018 Queensland Mining Awards.
GALA: The 2018 Queensland Mining Awards.
Whats On

Mine club announces speakers for industry ‘night of nights’

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
11th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FEDERAL Resources Minister Keith Pitt will be a guest speaker at the Queensland Mining Awards gala dinner.

He joins other high profile speakers confirmed for the event, including Anglo American metallurgical coal chief executive Tyler Mitchelson and Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane.

The Queensland Mining Awards are hosted by Bowen Basin Mining Club in partnership with the Queensland Resources Council.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt.
Hinkler MP Keith Pitt.

More stories:

Numbers crunched: Mining’s key role in Qld economy

Why mining will heal Mackay quickly after COVID-19

Wage cutting stripping millions from mining regions

More than 300 people have purchased tickets to the industry’s night of nights, designed to celebrate the spirit of innovation, excellence and collaboration that is fostered in Queensland.

The black-tie evening will be held at the Mackay Entertainment and Convention Centre on Wednesday September 23.

Tickets include networking, a three-course meal, beverages and entertainment, as well as the awards presentation ceremony.

GALA: The 2018 Queensland Mining Awards.
GALA: The 2018 Queensland Mining Awards.

Subscriber benefits:

Your daily dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

There are now fewer than 50 tickets left.

To secure your spot, visit here.

bowen basin mining club keith pitt mp mining news queensland mining awards whatson whatson mackay
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stunning admission on Tom Hanks’ VIP treatment

        Premium Content Stunning admission on Tom Hanks’ VIP treatment

        Health As further heartbreaking border stories come to light, Queensland has made a stunning admission about preferential treatment for Hollywood star Tom Hanks.

        • 11th Sep 2020 4:55 AM
        New $1m Whitsunday car park off limits to residents

        Premium Content New $1m Whitsunday car park off limits to residents

        Council News The council secured a Federal Government grant to fund the new parking space.

        ‘I feel sorry for your child’: Bowen mum takes cheap perfume

        Premium Content ‘I feel sorry for your child’: Bowen mum takes cheap perfume

        Crime She was captured swiping goods from a Bowen pharmacy.

        ‘Better Off With You’ stops people feeling like a burden

        Premium Content ‘Better Off With You’ stops people feeling like a burden

        Health If the answer to the question ‘R U OK?’ is no, Mackay may be the best place in...