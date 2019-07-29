MINE EXPANSION: How to score one of 600 jobs with Aquila

GLOBAL mining giant Anglo American has already started recruiting for a number of roles following its announcement last week of a US$226 million expansion to its metallurgical coal operation in the Bowen Basin.

Aquila is an underground hard coking coal mine near Middlemount, expected to extend the life of Anglo American's existing Capcoal underground operations by six years, to 2028, and transform it into "one of the most technologically advanced underground mines in the world”.

It will also continue to optimise the Capcoal complex, which includes Anglo American's Capcoal Open Cut Mine, underground Grasstree operations and associated infrastructure.

With the mine expected to have a peak workforce of about 600 people, including employees and contractors, the Daily Mercury has the lowdown on how you can land a job at the Aquila project.

Roles already available:

Project controls specialist

Cost controller

Mining engineer

To apply for these roles, and future roles as they become available, visit the 'Careers' section of Anglo American's website.

An Anglo American spokeswoman said there would be a staged workforce transition from Grasstree Mine to Aquila as work was completed at Grasstree, with a contractor workforce supporting early development and construction works.

"We're seeking to provide job security for our existing Grasstree workforce as a priority and are planning to transition employees from Grasstree across to Aquila,” the spokeswoman said.

"Detailed resourcing plans are being developed, and we will continue to engage with employees as these plans are finalised.

"The transition is going to take a couple of years and there's quite a bit of detailed planning in ramping down at Grasstree ... but our intent is to give people the opportunity to move across if they are interested in a role.”

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane described the expansion of Anglo American's metallurgical coal operation as "a vote of confidence in regional Queensland”.

"The resources industry is creating jobs in every town and city in Queensland,” Mr Macfarlane said.

"The most recent figures from the ABS show the unemployment rate in mining regions including Mackay-Isaac-Whitsunday (5.3 per cent), Central Queensland (5.6 per cent) and Darling Downs Maranoa (5.6 per cent) is below the state average of 6.1 per cent.

"With new projects and new investments, the Queensland resources sector will continue to support local jobs and local economies.”

READ MORE: A new era of digitisation for coal mining industry

How is the broader Mackay region set to benefit from Aquila?

A spokeswoman for Anglo American said the company was committed to "reinvesting in the communities where we operate throughout Central Queensland”.

"As part of this, we have policies in place that encourage sustainable, responsible local procurement and invest heavily in locally sourced and state-based procurement,” she said.

" Last financial year 73 per cent of our procurement spend occurred in Queensland and we continue to support local and Queensland businesses.”