Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Draglines at the Curragh coal mine in Queensland's Bowen Basin, 08/2003.
Draglines at the Curragh coal mine in Queensland's Bowen Basin, 08/2003.
News

Mine worker dies after being trapped inside machinery

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
12th Jan 2020 7:11 PM | Updated: 8:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 7.40PM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service have confirmed the worker has died following a mining accident at Blackwater's Curragh coal mine.

An age could not be disclosed at this time.

7.20PM: A MINE worker has critical injuries after they were reportedly trapped in machinery at Curragh coal mine near Blackwater.

Paramedics were called to Blackwater Cooroorah Rd just after 4pm on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene at 4.26pm and as of 7.30pm on Sunday night were still on scene.

It could not be confirmed the status of the injured person.

blackwater mine curragh coal mine editors picks mine death
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shandee morning tea pushes safety message

        premium_icon Shandee morning tea pushes safety message

        News ‘If I don’t take the opportunity to try and make some changes or do something, it means Shandee’s death has been for nothing.’

        PM concedes climate policies must ‘evolve’

        premium_icon PM concedes climate policies must ‘evolve’

        News 'I’m not willing to put someone’s job at risk'

        Calories burnt, hours at the helm: Clipper in numbers

        premium_icon Calories burnt, hours at the helm: Clipper in numbers

        News The 41,165 nautical miles that the Clipper Round the World Race covers is not the...

        How the region’s weather compared to Australia in 2019

        How the region’s weather compared to Australia in 2019

        Weather Last year may have been Australia’s hottest and driest year, but that wasn’t quite...