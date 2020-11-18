Mine worker using 1g of MDMA a day to ‘eliminate’ anxiety

A MORANBAH mine trainer says a stash of MDMA at his home would only last him two weeks because he was consuming about 1g a day.

But Michael John Kliese, 37, could not argue there was no commercial intent in possessing the drug because it was in 3.4g lots (known as an eight-ball in the drug world) in six clipseal bags hidden in two kitchen cavities.

Analysis showed he had 11.454g of pure MDMA in 17.029g of substance as well as 193g of marijuana.

But he asked Mackay Supreme Court to consider it was predominantly for personal use to deal with anxiety issues.

Crown prosecutor Sam O’Rourke told the court police searched Kliese’s home on September 30 last year and found the large quantities of MDMA and marijuana.

She said the sitting justice had previously dealt with Kliese in 2012 for aggravated drug possession when he was caught with 2.6g of methylamphetamine in tablet form for personal use.

That was said to be the ‘wake-up call’, Ms O’Rourke said, and Kliese was sentenced to 12 months in jail wholly suspended for two years.

But she said he began reoffending in 2014 and then again in 2015.

Ms O’Rourke said Kliese had demonstrated a historic problem with drug offending but had shown some capacity to reform.

She said this offending represented an escalation based on the quantity and the commercial aspect as the drug was packaged in saleable quantities.

Defence barrister Scott McLennan said his client worked as a trainer and assessor at a mine near Moranbah.

He said he bought the drugs packaged up as described because he was in a high-paying position.

“He ordered bulk because it was cheaper and to avoid unnecessary contact with drug traffickers,” he said.

“He was using about 1g of MDMA a day so while the quantity is large … this was in circumstances where my client was using a large quantity so it really only represents two weeks worth of MDMA for his personal use.”

Mr McLennan said there was no evidence his client was supplying the drugs to others, no text messages or a tick sheet found.

“There is a link between Mr Kliese’s mental illness, his generalised anxiety disorder, and his possession of the MDMA,” he said.

Mr McLennan said Kliese was under the pump at work and became increasingly anxious.

He said prescription drugs were not working and he was desperate when he turned to MDMA, which lifted his depressed mood, eliminated his anxiety and allowed him to function at work.

Justice David North said Kliese appeared to be a dedicated father and a good worker and this appeared to be an attempt to self-medicate.

“You’re one, I suspect, of a small percentage of people who does have capacity to stop taking drugs if they turn their mind to it,” he said.

“So in a sense it comes as a matter of choice for you.

“You have to learn not to resort to taking drugs.

“You had one last chance back in 2012 when I sentenced you then.

“In my view of things, it becomes a matter of convenience for you to choose taking drugs.

“On the other hand I acknowledge you are a good father and you have a good work history and you are a worthwhile citizen.”

Kliese was sentenced to two years in jail but will be released on parole on February 16, 2021.

