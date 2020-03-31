Mine workers and regulars keep Collinsville pubs afloat

AS PUBS, restaurants and cafes are forced to adapt their businesses to new government restrictions on takeaway and alcohol sales, the Collinsville community is pushing on thanks to the support of regulars and the extended mining community.

With a kitchen and bottle shop on premises, the Collinsville Workers Club is able to offer takeaway meals and sell liquor, with the team thankful to be able to trade in “some capacity” after the government announced the closure of pubs.

Manager Carly Grittner said despite having an initial spike in sales, they have had to stand down a substantial amount of workers, and the uncertainty and inability to forward plan was the hardest thing for the business.

Ms Grittner said they previously had 25 workers and were now reduced to seven.

“It’s one day at a time mentality at the moment, it just makes it very hard to forward plan,” she said.

“We haven’t laid off staff as such, we have stood down staff and at the end of all this we’ll be looking at reinstating them.

“As soon as we are able to, we’ll get them back in, in some capacity.”

After the initial closure of licensed venues, Ms Grittner said they saw a huge spike in sales as people reacted to the uncertainty of the situation.

“The first few days after the announcement were really busy with people maybe panicking and not fully knowing what it would mean,” she said.

“We were definitely busier than average but now it’s kind of calmed down a bit.”

As business falls back to a usual pace, Ms Grittner said the business was relying on their regular customers.

“It’s hit and miss, but that’s normal for Collinsville,” she said.

“All of our regulars are still coming through and the mine workers.

“It seems pretty consistent but it’s early days.”

Pit Pony Tavern has also been forced to close its licensed service area but is able to offer takeaway meals six days a week and continue trading at the onsite bottle shop.

Owner Janet Lobegeier said though they’d seen an “obvious” downturn in business they were thankful they had the support of mines in the region.

“It’s obviously not as busy as it was without the hotel open but we’re taking it day by day, we don’t know what’s going to happen next,” she said.

“We’ve had really good local support and great support from the mines Glencore and Sonoma.”

Mrs Lobegeier said they were lucky not to have had to cut staff, and were able to move some of the workers across to the Foodworks supermarket.

“Obviously everyone has had their hours cut but we are making sure everyone has enough to survive,” she said.

“Some of the girls have worked with us for five years, we employ 47 people. It’s a bit like a family, you’ve got to help them out at times like this.”