Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two workers at a mine have been placed in isolation as their employer awaits test results for coronavirus.
Two workers at a mine have been placed in isolation as their employer awaits test results for coronavirus.
Business

Mine workers in isolation amid coronavirus fears

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
6th Mar 2020 6:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO staff members at Glencore's Hail Creek coal operation in central Queensland are being tested for coronavirus.

It's understood the staff are in isolation at the mine site.

In a statement, Glencore said its key priority was to protect the health and well-being of its employees.

"We have activated local response plans in accordance with our company protocols and ongoing advice from Federal and Queensland Government Health authorities," he said.

"At both global and local levels, Glencore has also engaged specialist external medical expertise to guide our planning and, if needed, response measures.

"We will continue to support our employees, provide further updates on COVID-19 to our workforce and implement our local response plans."

 

Hail Creek Mine, west of Mackay.
Hail Creek Mine, west of Mackay.

More to come.

coronavirus editors picks glencore hail creek coal mine health isolation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Son to stand trial for Airlie Beach mum’s murder

        premium_icon Son to stand trial for Airlie Beach mum’s murder

        News He allegedly confessed to the murder over oxtail stew at a dinner party.

        How builders knocked together ‘easy’ six-week house

        premium_icon How builders knocked together ‘easy’ six-week house

        News There are many things you can do in six weeks, though building a house from scratch...

        WINNER: Whitsundays’ best coffee as voted by you

        premium_icon WINNER: Whitsundays’ best coffee as voted by you

        Food & Entertainment Great ingredients, great baristas and a great vibe is the recipe for success at...

        Pub meal to help bushfire victims

        premium_icon Pub meal to help bushfire victims

        News A schnitty will go a long way in helping those down south at Airlie Beach Hotel’s...