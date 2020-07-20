Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Anglo American’s Moranbah North Mine.
Anglo American’s Moranbah North Mine.
Business

Miner reports 32% drop in met coal after gas incidents

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@dailymercury.com.au
20th Jul 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO underground incidents and longwall moves at two Anglo American Bowen Basin operations have been blamed for a drop in its metallurgical coal production.

The company’s second quarter production report for the period ending June 30 revealed a 32 per cent drop to four million tonnes.

Anglo attributed the drop to the two underground incidents at its Grosvenor and Moranbah mines, and longwall moves at Grasstree and Grosvenor.

Mining at Grosvenor has been suspended since five men were horrifically injured in an underground blast on May 6.

A power outage sparked a high potential incident at the company’s Moranbah mine a month later, however no one was injured.

Turning to its international assets, the production report noted Anglo’s iron ore operation, Minas-Rio in Brazil, had continued its strong operational performance, with 6.2 million tonnes of high quality iron ore production, reflecting ongoing productivity improvements.

An aerial image of Anglo American's Grosvenor Mine. Picture: Daryl Wright
An aerial image of Anglo American's Grosvenor Mine. Picture: Daryl Wright

More stories:

Numbers crunched: Mining’s key role in Qld economy

BATTLE OF THE MINES: David and Goliath tussle over coal land

Why mining will heal Mackay quickly after COVID-19

Collahuasi in Chile increased copper production by 38 per cent due to strong performance.

Anglo American chief executive Mark Cutifani said the company had shown resilience in addressing the challenges posed by COVID-19.

“(This included) acting quickly to help safeguard the lives and livelihoods of our workforce and host communities,” Mr Cutifani said.

“Our comprehensive response supported the continuity of the majority of our operations during varying degrees of lockdown in different jurisdictions, albeit at reduced capacity in many cases.

Anglo American chief executive Mark Cutifani
Anglo American chief executive Mark Cutifani

Subscriber benefits:

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

How to make the most of your Mercury subscription

“Continued strong performances from our Minas-Rio iron ore operation in Brazil and the Collahuasi copper operation in Chile helped mitigate our overall decrease in production to 18 per cent, as we also addressed operational issues at our metallurgical coal and PGM operations.

“Building up from a production level of around 60 per cent of total capacity in April, we continue to increase and had reached about 90 per cent of production capacity by the end of June.”

anglo american grosvenor mine metallurgical coal mining news
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 38 people appearing in Proserpine court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 38 people appearing in Proserpine court today

        News Full list of everyone scheduled to appear in court today, July 20.

        Sun powers $1.3M project to keep Collinsville water flowing

        premium_icon Sun powers $1.3M project to keep Collinsville water flowing

        News The project will provide the region with welcome jobs and could see water prices...

        Suburbs where welfare recipients have tripled

        premium_icon Suburbs where welfare recipients have tripled

        News JobSeeker and JobKeeper payments will be ‘phased back’

        Woman ‘at grave risk’ of serial DV abuser

        premium_icon Woman ‘at grave risk’ of serial DV abuser

        Crime ‘It wasn’t just all me’: Woman basher’s words to court after pleading guilty to...