Miner reports 32% drop in met coal after gas incidents

TWO underground incidents and longwall moves at two Anglo American Bowen Basin operations have been blamed for a drop in its metallurgical coal production.

The company’s second quarter production report for the period ending June 30 revealed a 32 per cent drop to four million tonnes.

Anglo attributed the drop to the two underground incidents at its Grosvenor and Moranbah mines, and longwall moves at Grasstree and Grosvenor.

Mining at Grosvenor has been suspended since five men were horrifically injured in an underground blast on May 6.

A power outage sparked a high potential incident at the company’s Moranbah mine a month later, however no one was injured.

Turning to its international assets, the production report noted Anglo’s iron ore operation, Minas-Rio in Brazil, had continued its strong operational performance, with 6.2 million tonnes of high quality iron ore production, reflecting ongoing productivity improvements.

An aerial image of Anglo American's Grosvenor Mine. Picture: Daryl Wright

Collahuasi in Chile increased copper production by 38 per cent due to strong performance.

Anglo American chief executive Mark Cutifani said the company had shown resilience in addressing the challenges posed by COVID-19.

“(This included) acting quickly to help safeguard the lives and livelihoods of our workforce and host communities,” Mr Cutifani said.

“Our comprehensive response supported the continuity of the majority of our operations during varying degrees of lockdown in different jurisdictions, albeit at reduced capacity in many cases.

Anglo American chief executive Mark Cutifani

“Continued strong performances from our Minas-Rio iron ore operation in Brazil and the Collahuasi copper operation in Chile helped mitigate our overall decrease in production to 18 per cent, as we also addressed operational issues at our metallurgical coal and PGM operations.

“Building up from a production level of around 60 per cent of total capacity in April, we continue to increase and had reached about 90 per cent of production capacity by the end of June.”