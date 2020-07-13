Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nick Jorss from Bowen Coking Coal.
Nick Jorss from Bowen Coking Coal.
Environment

Miner who turned $1 into $1b asset

by Glen Norris
13th Jul 2020 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE man who invested $1 in a struggling Queensland coal mine five years ago and turned it into a billion dollar asset is hoping to repeat his success in the Bowen Basin.

Nick Jorss as head of Stanmore Coal paid a dollar for the mothballed Isaac Plains coalmine in 2015 before transforming into an operation employing hundreds of workers.

Now as a director of ASX-listed Bowen Coking Coal, Mr Jorss is part of a team that has raised $2.25 million to buy the Broadmeadow East mine that has been dubbed "Stanmore Mark II."

Bowen acquired the mine from Peabody for $1 million in cash and up to $1.5 million in coal royalties. The acquisition comes with access to a coal handling plant and rail access.

The mine, located about 25 kilometres northeast of Moranbah within the Central Bowen Basin, will employ about 200 people.

Nick Jorss from Bowen Coking Coal.
Nick Jorss from Bowen Coking Coal.

"We are looking to build a mid-tier operation and we believe we are the right team to do it," said Mr Jorss. "We like to find mines, get them up and running and make money from them. We like assets that are depressed."

After raising funds for the transaction, Bowen hopes to be in production within two years. Former Stanmore chairman Neville Sneddon now chairs Bowen while Stephen Bizzell, a co-founding director of Stanmore, has become an investor in Bowen through the capital raising.

Mr Jorss said that with governments around the world boosting infrastructure spending to overcome the pandemic economic slump, he hoped demand for coking coal would be at buoyant level when production at the mine starts in about 18 months.

Bowen managing director Gerhard Redelinghuys said Broadmeadow East was the most advanced
project within the company's current portfolio of coking coal development projects.

"This reflects the board's desire to transform the company from a developer to producer as soon as possible," said Mr Redelinghuys.

bowen coking coal editors picks mining stanmore coal

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 49 people appearing in Proserpine court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 49 people appearing in Proserpine court today

        News Full list of everyone scheduled to appear at Proserpine Magistrates Court today

        Cannonvale man charged after swag of items stolen from unit

        premium_icon Cannonvale man charged after swag of items stolen from unit

        Crime Police allege he took the items before stealing a station wagon at the property.

        Woman jailed for attacking staff at popular pub

        premium_icon Woman jailed for attacking staff at popular pub

        Crime She lunged at her victim, grabbing her face and digging her nails in

        Aussies who will get $1080 tax perk

        premium_icon Aussies who will get $1080 tax perk

        News It forced the ATO website to go into meltdown