Miners dig up A-Grade win against Brahmans

Liam Murphy, Connor Pearce, Craig Snell and Scott Evans with Brahmans' captain Phil Ramage (centre) made their A-Grade debut against the Miners on Saturday.

THE Whitsunday Brahmans always knew the four hour drive to Moranbah to take on the Miners was going to be a tough outing.

Stepping up against a full strength A-Grade side the boys went to the break down by 18 - 0.

Waging a second half comeback the Brahmans scored more points in the second stanza of play but it was not enough to take the win.

The final score was 34-18 to the Miners.

Brahmans manager Bryce Fraser said the team was disappointed with the result.

"We did go out there with seven players out of the A-Grade side. But we still felt the team could get the job done," he said.

Capitan, Phil Ramage, scored his first try of the season and veteran, Craig Snell, also scored a good try.

Snell has been playing A-Grade footy in Townsville for years but made his debut for the Brahman on Saturday.

Fraser said Snell was damaging off the bench and was joined by David Kay and Isaac Richardson as stand out performers against the Miners.

In the end Fraser put the loss down to "too many errors in our own half and we allowed them to hold our line under pressure".

"We need to wipe that game from out memory and focus on the final few rounds of the season," he said.

Fraser said the Reserve Grade boys had a cracker of a match which came down to a field goal in the final minutes.

"It was a tough loss for them and they deserved the win," Fraser said.

The final score was 22-23.