Miners fighting for their lives 40 hours after blast

Moranbah advanced paramedics Krystyn Scougall and Luke Allen were the first responders to the Grosvenor Mine explosion. Picture: Daryl Wright

FOUR of the five miners who suffered critical burns in the horrific Grosvenor Mine explosion are still fighting for their lives this morning in Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital.

The men – two 51 year olds, and two aged 43 and 45 – were last night on ventilators in the hospital, clinging to life, with burns covering their torsos.

A hospital spokeswoman said the men remained in a critical condition this morning.

In an encouraging sign, the fifth injured worker, aged 44, is in a “good condition”.

Workmates of the five men have rallied for their comrades, raising more than $50,000 to support their families.

The B crew longwall team at the Anglo American mine started an online fundraiser when members of the A crew suffered horrific injuries in the explosion.

They were initially taken to Moranbah Hospital where a heroic nursing team, led by Proserpine’s Dr Deborah Simmons, treated the men for three hours before they were taken to Brisbane.