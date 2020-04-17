Miners’ glorious finale before they dissolved

The Whitsunday Miners knew they would be forced to disband at the end of the year before the season had even finished.

The Whitsunday Miners knew they would be forced to disband at the end of the year before the season had even finished.

THE WILD success of the 2012 Whitsunday Miners was heralded as the best campaign from a Mackay football team. But the year was overshadowed by the knowledge that it would be the club’s last.

Midway through the season the Miners, who were in form with seven wins and four draws from 14 games, were hit with the revelation that they could not continue after 2012.

The switch from the Queensland State League to the Australian Premier League, which would later be called the National Premier League, changed the requirements needed to join the semi-professional competition.

The 2012 Whitsunday Miners were the most successful state league team Mackay had ever produced.

While the Miners battled to become eligible to compete in the new state league, eventually coach Graham Harvey and then club CEO Troy Mundy decided it was best to not make a bid.

“As a club we were really struggling, because we were looking at the NPL and knew the club couldn’t financially cope with the cost,” Harvey said.

“We were looking at that thinking we needed $250,000 to half a million per-year just to survive.”

The Miners were primarily funded by sponsors and decided it was unfair to pass the tax onto those who had supported them in the past five years.

“I think it was 100 per cent the correct call at the time. It killed the pathway for young players, but the burden for individuals to pick up the tab was far too much,” Harvey said.

Harvey, who coached for two years and played for two before that, said the heartbreak was massive after he and others dedicated years to earn respect in the competition.

Coach Graham Harvey moved on to fill coaching roles for NPL teams Brisbane Strikers and Western Pride after the Miners folded.

He added that heartbreak turned to determination on the pitch when the Miners surged through the fixtures with 13 wins and six draws from 24 games and finished one goal short of a movie-worthy ending.

The 2012 Whitsunday Miners remain the region’s most successful single-season state side to this day. They carried the torch passed on by the 2011 roster which made its way to the semi-finals and did one-better when they battled to the grand final.

Whitsunday Miners played Capricorn Cougars at Jardine Park in Round 23 of the 2012 QSL season.

“We felt like we had our backs to the wall. There was a sort of siege mentality where we knew we wanted to go out with a bang,” Harvey said.

“It was tough, but it brought the boys together. We knew we were in the finals two or three rounds before the end of the season. I remember we had a meeting in the stadium where we spoke about that siege mentality.

“I thought people down south didn’t really want us in the competition, so we did our best to show them wrong. We did that.”

The Miners earned their ticket to the 2012 big dance in a way few expected. The North Queensland side travelled to face Brisbane Strikers in the semi-finals.

No 13 Matthew Zappone took on Rudi Mozr for a high flying ball.

Strikers were competition leaders though the regular rounds and finished three wins clear of second place with only two losses.

“We beat them 2-nil at Perry Park,” Harvey said, a hint of triumph still in his voice eight years later.

“That was huge. I don’t think we had ever won there. They finished first in the league by some distance, so it was all a big shock.”

The next week the Miners took on Sunshine Coast FC, the same opposition that ended their finals campaign the year before.

The Mackay squad hoped to become the first regional team to win the QSL. The opposition were hungry for their third straight premiership title.

Sunshine Coast Fire FC played Whitsunday Miners at Stockland Park.

The Miners led 1-0 at halftime and dominated attempts on goal. But Sunshine Coast was better in the air and put two goals in off headers to steal the lead. The Miners drew level with six minutes to go and when the final whistle sounded and their finals fate went to a penalty shootout.

Both sides sunk the first thee shots. The Miners’ fourth attempt was sent sailing over the crossbar. Though they made good on the fifth, Sunshine Coast remained perfect.

The Miners needed a miss on the last kick, but the fifth Fire player stood tall and found the bottom left corner. Fire progressed 2-2 (5-4).

In that moment the Miners knew their last chance at glory had dissolved.

The Miners’ lead early on but conceited two goals before they made a comeback in the final six minutes.

Harvey opted to remember the build-up to the grand final instead of the moments after.

“We had a great week of preparation before we travelled for that game,” he said.

“There was an open training session and loads of people came out. The paper and TV were quite active that week.

“It was a great week for football in Mackay and was a reward to the players and individuals off the field that had given so much to get the club to where it was.”

After the Mackay QSL team disbanded, the imports returned to their home countries; some made lives for themselves south and a good handful stayed to strengthen the local premier league.

“Some of the boys like Corey Hooper and Matthew Zappone were forced to go to Brisbane to play their football,” Harvey said.

“Others like (Brett) Neeve and Troy (Mundy) had to go back and play club football in Mackay because there was no pathway here and they were in no position to move.”

Shaun Blackman of Sunshine Coast Fire and a Miners player tussle for the ball.

Even with eight years of coaching Harvey said he could never forget how the Mackay public rallied behind the green and white football team.

During the first four years Harvey said the Miners were always in the process of trying to overcome some sort of struggle. He added at end of their successful 2011 run and the start of the fifth year it seemed like they had earned some comfort.

“Those last few weeks were a real rollercoaster. We were doing so well on the pitch, the town really got behind us and so many people were offering to help,” he said.

“It was tough to build it up and know it was all coming to an end. You just would hope something would come along in the future.

“To be fair to the (Magpies) Crusaders it’s great that they took the plunge and tried to get that pathway back for the town. I think it’s something the town needs to recognise, which is a pathway for our juniors.”