Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Lynham addresses election rumours
Politics

Mines Minister addresses rumours he might step down

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@dailymercury.com.au
25th Jun 2020 2:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MINES Minister Anthony Lynham has addressed rumours he is not contesting the October state election.

During a press conference in Mackay today, the Stafford MP shot down the suggestion, telling the media "I've nominated".

"I got elected in July 2014; before the 2015 election they were the same rumours," Dr Lynham said.

More stories:

FACES OF TRAGEDY: Workers lost in mine disasters

Call to sack minister over horror mine safety record

'Twelve more workers will die': Mining's horror outlook

"Every year there's rumours that I will not be contesting … I think the LNP want me out for some reason.

"I think it's because I deliver on lower power prices every single year."

When asked again what his decision was, he said: "My bid is in with the ALP, I've nominated, I'm ready to go."

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

Dr Lynham was in Mackay today to announce regional Queensland power bills would fall for the third year in a row by $84 for households and by $75 for small businesses.

On Wednesday, he visited apprentices and workers at BHP's Goonyella Riverside mine in Moranbah.

anthony lynham october state election qldpol queensland state election
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        50% uptake: Telehealth services are here to stay

        premium_icon 50% uptake: Telehealth services are here to stay

        Health Telehealth services will continue to boom well after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, expert says.

        Airlie ‘struggle street’ prompts LNP call to open borders

        premium_icon Airlie ‘struggle street’ prompts LNP call to open borders

        News LNP leader Deb Frecklington has called for borders to be reopened after meeting...

        -0.4C! Parts of region experience coldest morning of year

        premium_icon -0.4C! Parts of region experience coldest morning of year

        Weather Frost forms on backs of steers as temperatures plummet.

        GALLERY: Remembering Brahmans gone by

        premium_icon GALLERY: Remembering Brahmans gone by

        News The Brahmans have been loved by generations, bringing the Proserpine community...