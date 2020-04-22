‘Minimal impact’ for Whitsunday Airport as jobs in limbo

AS Australia's largest aviation ground operation company reportedly considers staff cuts and asset liquidation, the ongoing effect on Whitsunday Coast Airport has been called "minimal".

Ground services and cargo handling company Swissport provides services for the aviation industry at 32 airports across Australia and New Zealand, including Whitsunday Coast Airport and Hamilton Island Airport.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent grounding of flights, the company has reportedly considered laying off more than 80 per cent of its workforce and liquidating its airport assets such as baggage-loading equipment, aircraft-towing trucks, stairs and container loaders.

Although Swissport are one of Australia's largest ground service providers, Whitsunday Coast Airport only uses their services for Virgin Australia flights, which had already been grounded following their administration.

Whitsunday Coast Airport marketing manager Craig Turner said the decision should not significantly affect Whitsundays Coast Airport which now relies solely on Jetstar services, who use a different ground service provider.

Mr Turner said that while Virgin Australia flights remained grounded, Swissport would not have serviced airlines at Whitsunday Coast Airport.

"Swissport only service Virgin, so if Virgin aren't landing at Proserpine anyway then there isn't any additional loss," he said.

"Jetstar are serviced by Precision Aviation Ground Handling and as such, as flights resume, we shouldn't be affected."

He said it was a further loss for the industry and other airports around Australia - but should Virgin come out of administration after the pandemic, they could consider using another ground service provider.

"In the event that Virgin does come out of administration, they could choose to use Precision Handling", he said.

"It's obviously another hit for the industry, but for Whitsunday Coast Airport it shouldn't have significant impacts."

However, Mr Turner highlighted the importance of ground aviation staff in the running of any airport, and said the decision would be another loss to the tourism industry.

"All the baggage handling and safety crews including Swissport are an integral part of our business and team," he said.

"Any losses are at the moment are disappointing and this is an added loss,"

As the tourism industry struggles with strict travel restrictions, Mr Turner said he was looking forward to welcoming travelers back to the region.

"The Whitsunday Coast Airport - at a minute's notice from the government around travel - will welcome Jetstar back and welcome visitors to the region," he said.